https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/russia-to-provide-some-90mln-to-african-countries-in-debt-relief---putin-1112211979.html

Russia Wrote Off $23 Billion in Debt to African Nations

Russia Wrote Off $23 Billion in Debt to African Nations

Russia will provide around $90 million to African countries in debt relief, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

2023-07-28T10:09+0000

2023-07-28T10:09+0000

2023-07-28T10:22+0000

world

russia

russia-africa summit 2023

second russia-africa summit

debt relief

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0e/1111154995_0:177:3015:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_7aa8cfb602eaf32f8f564c122fb035e4.jpg

"Russia is taking part in debt relief efforts for African countries. At the moment, we have written off a total of $23 billion in debt. On recent requests of African countries, we will allocate over $90 million more for these development purposes," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit. The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/africa-becoming-center-of-power-this-reality-will-have-to-be-considered--putin-1112210736.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia africa debt, russia africa debt relief, russia economic aid, russia africa aid