Russia Wrote Off $23 Billion in Debt to African Nations
Russia Wrote Off $23 Billion in Debt to African Nations
Russia will provide around $90 million to African countries in debt relief, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Russia is taking part in debt relief efforts for African countries. At the moment, we have written off a total of $23 billion in debt. On recent requests of African countries, we will allocate over $90 million more for these development purposes," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit. The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.
Russia Wrote Off $23 Billion in Debt to African Nations

10:09 GMT 28.07.2023 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 28.07.2023)
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia wrote off $23 billion in debt to African countries and will provide around $90 million as debt relief, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Russia is taking part in debt relief efforts for African countries. At the moment, we have written off a total of $23 billion in debt. On recent requests of African countries, we will allocate over $90 million more for these development purposes," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit.
The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.
