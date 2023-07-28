Russia Wrote Off $23 Billion in Debt to African Nations

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/russia-to-provide-some-90mln-to-african-countries-in-debt-relief---putin-1112211979.html
10:09 GMT 28.07.2023 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 28.07.2023)
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia wrote off $23 billion in debt to African countries and will provide around $90 million as debt relief, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Russia is taking part in debt relief efforts for African countries. At the moment, we have written off a total of $23 billion in debt. On recent requests of African countries, we will allocate over $90 million more for these development purposes," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit.
The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.