Putin: Africa Becoming Center of Power

Africa is becoming a new center of power, and this has become an objective reality, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

2023-07-28T09:11+0000

2023-07-28T09:11+0000

2023-07-28T09:38+0000

world

russia

russia-africa summit 2023

second russia-africa summit

vladimir putin

The Russian president added that ideas of freedom, integrity and sovereignty shared by African leaders are now important during "establishment of multipolar world order."On West Colonial Past and PresentPutin stressed that some manifestations of colonialism have still not been eliminated, with former metropolises still practicing it.Putin added that unstable situation in many African countries is a direct result of a tough legacy of colonialism.He added that some countries are now changing international norms and use them for their own selfish interests.On Russo-African Relations and Foreign PolicyRussia is ready to open new diplomatic missions and increase its diplomatic staff in African countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.He added that Russian embassies in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea will resume operation in near future and stressed that Moscow would support initiatives of African countries to open new diplomatic missions in Russia.Putin said that Russia will provide around $90 million to African countries in debt relief.On Africa Plan of Conflict Resolution in UkraineCommenting on Ukrainian crisis, he said that Russia treats Africa’s plans on conflict resolution in Ukraine with respect.

russia

2023

