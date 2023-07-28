Russia's Rosatom to Create Nuclear Power Fleet for Africa

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/russias-rosatom-to-create-nuclear-power-fleet-for-africa-1112221153.html
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom proposes to create nuclear power fleet for Africa to supply the continent with electricity, Rosatom's head, Alexey Likhachev, said on Friday.
African countries are interested in projects of Russians floating nuclear power plants, the official stated on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit 2023.Rosatom is going to begin the practical implementation of nuclear projects in Ethiopia in the coming two years, the company's head noted. Likhachev added that there is also an agreement on the participation of the New Development Bank of BRICS to financially support Rosatom's projects in Africa, including the ones on the construction of nuclear power plants. The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom proposes to create nuclear power fleet for Africa to supply the continent with electricity, Rosatom's head, Alexey Likhachev, said on Friday.
African countries are interested in projects of Russians floating nuclear power plants, the official stated on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit 2023
.
"Apart from direct supplies, creation of floating nuclear power plant is in the interest of any of the [African] governments, we have proposed one more modification of this project. It is the creation of nuclear energy fleet so that electricity is sold to consumers directly from aboard a nuclear power plant," Likhachev explained.
Rosatom is going to begin the practical implementation of nuclear projects in Ethiopia
in the coming two years, the company's head noted.
Likhachev added that there is also an agreement on the participation of the New Development Bank of BRICS to financially support Rosatom's projects in Africa, including the ones on the construction of nuclear power plants.
The Second Russia-Africa Summit
and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.