https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/russias-rosatom-to-create-nuclear-power-fleet-for-africa-1112221153.html

Russia's Rosatom to Create Nuclear Power Fleet for Africa

Russia's Rosatom to Create Nuclear Power Fleet for Africa

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom proposes to create nuclear power fleet for Africa to supply the continent with electricity, Rosatom's head, Alexey Likhachev, said on Friday.

2023-07-28T15:06+0000

2023-07-28T15:06+0000

2023-07-28T15:06+0000

russia

russia

ethiopia

rosatom

alexei likhachev

energy cooperation

nuclear plant

nuclear cooperation

civilian nuclear energy cooperation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105928/69/1059286924_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_642bcbc794b038e0cad89150a591fc27.jpg

African countries are interested in projects of Russians floating nuclear power plants, the official stated on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit 2023.Rosatom is going to begin the practical implementation of nuclear projects in Ethiopia in the coming two years, the company's head noted. Likhachev added that there is also an agreement on the participation of the New Development Bank of BRICS to financially support Rosatom's projects in Africa, including the ones on the construction of nuclear power plants. The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

russia

ethiopia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-africa cooperation, russia-africa nuclear cooperation, nuclear plant, energy cooperation, rosatom project, rosatom initiative, russia-ethiopia nuclear cooperation, russia-ethiopia cooperation, civilian nuclear energy cooperation