Sudan Conflict Forces 3.4 Million People to Flee to Neighboring Countries - WHO

The conflict in Sudan has forced a total of 3.4 million people to flee to refuge in neighboring countries, who are now facing rapidly intensifying health threats, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday.

"The conflict in Sudan that has forced 3.4 million people to flee for safety within the country and across its borders is rapidly intensifying health threats, with cases of infectious diseases and other afflictions reported among the displaced population who have sought refuge in hard-to-reach locations with limited health services," WHO said on the website. Nearly 760,00 displaced people have sought refuge in the neighboring Central African Republic (CAR), Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan, WHO said, adding that the organization's staff continues to support national authorities of these countries in providing health assistance. In Chad, which is receiving an average of 2,500 people daily, over 1,400 trauma cases have been identified and treated. Cases of malaria and suspected cases of yellow fever have been identified in the CAR in some 17,000 refugees, including children under five years of age. A suspected cholera outbreak has also been reported in northern Ethiopia, which is receiving a large number of refugees. The influx of over 176,000 refugees into South Sudan "has overstretched facilities in the northern Renk region, where an upsurge of acute watery diarrhea among under-five-year-olds is driving up mortality," with a significant rise in severe acute malnutrition and measles among children under five years being having been recorded, WHO said. Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which translates as Doctors Without Borders, also said Thursday, citing local authorities, that over "140,000 people, mostly South Sudanese women and children fleeing from Khartoum, have newly arrived in White Nile state since conflict broke out in Sudan."It was further noted that they and are now facing "huge unmet needs for food, shelter, health care, and water and sanitation in 10 camps, which host around 387,000 people."

