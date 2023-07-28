International
US Approves $120.5Mln Sale of 16 Assault Amphibious Vehicles to Romania
The US government has approved a $120.5 million sale of sixteen assault amphibious vehicles and other equipment to Romania, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.
“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the government of Romania of sixteen (16) assault amphibious vehicles (AAVs) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $120.5 million,” the DSCA said in a statement on Thursday. The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress, the statement said. This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally, which is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe, the statement said. It is vital to the US national interest to assist Romania in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability, the statement added. The US considers that the proposed sale will improve Romania’s capability to meet current and future threats and allow Bucharest to modernize its capabilities, according to the statement.
romania
bucharest
06:13 GMT 28.07.2023
A U.S. Marine Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV), with both Philippine and U.S. Marines on board, prepares to storm the beach during an amphibious landing exercise at the two-week joint U.S.-Philippines military exercise dubbed "Balikatan 34-2018" Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Naval Education and Training Command in Zambales province which is facing the South China Sea in northwestern Philippines. About 8,000 U.S. and Philippine troops are taking part in the annual exercise, the largest since President Rodrigo Duterte came to power
A U.S. Marine Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV), with both Philippine and U.S. Marines on board, prepares to storm the beach during an amphibious landing exercise at the two-week joint U.S.-Philippines military exercise dubbed Balikatan 34-2018 Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Naval Education and Training Command in Zambales province which is facing the South China Sea in northwestern Philippines. About 8,000 U.S. and Philippine troops are taking part in the annual exercise, the largest since President Rodrigo Duterte came to power - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2023
© AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government has approved a $120.5 million sale of sixteen assault amphibious vehicles and other equipment to Romania, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.
“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the government of Romania of sixteen (16) assault amphibious vehicles (AAVs) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $120.5 million,” the DSCA said in a statement on Thursday.
The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress, the statement said.
This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally, which is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe, the statement said.
It is vital to the US national interest to assist Romania in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability, the statement added.
The US considers that the proposed sale will improve Romania’s capability to meet current and future threats and allow Bucharest to modernize its capabilities, according to the statement.
