US Approves $120.5Mln Sale of 16 Assault Amphibious Vehicles to Romania

The US government has approved a $120.5 million sale of sixteen assault amphibious vehicles and other equipment to Romania, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the government of Romania of sixteen (16) assault amphibious vehicles (AAVs) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $120.5 million,” the DSCA said in a statement on Thursday. The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress, the statement said. This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally, which is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe, the statement said. It is vital to the US national interest to assist Romania in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability, the statement added. The US considers that the proposed sale will improve Romania’s capability to meet current and future threats and allow Bucharest to modernize its capabilities, according to the statement.

