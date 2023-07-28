https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/us-experts-slowly-admitting-ukraine-cant-win-hope-for-stalemate-1112202801.html

US Experts Slowly Admitting Ukraine Can’t Win, Hope for Stalemate

US Experts Slowly Admitting Ukraine Can’t Win, Hope for Stalemate

Two Experts were quoted in a major US newspaper that Ukraine will be unable to defeat Russia on the battlefield despite Western support.

2023-07-28T04:04+0000

2023-07-28T04:04+0000

2023-07-28T04:02+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

vladimir putin

state department

nato

ukraine

russia

west

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111769945_0:0:1360:765_1920x0_80_0_0_3b1b111f385726f291c6993920bdfecb.jpg

US media has begun to shift gears and acknowledge the Ukraine conflict is more likely to not be the win Western leadership once touted, with one outlet quoting experts openly admitting Ukraine cannot defeat Russia on the battlefield, and that Russia never planned to conquer Ukraine or move West after the special military operation.Steven Myers, an Air Force veteran and former adviser to the State Department told mainstream media that Russia’s tactics have been “completely inconsistent with conquest,” countering Western media and governments’ narrative that alleged Russia would attack other European nations after the special operation. Myers added that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s only goal was to keep Ukraine out of NATO.Meyers also pointed to unrealistic expectations set by NATO, the US and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about what their tactics could achieve. Zelensky has consistently promised to return Ukraine to its pre-2014 borders, despite the situation on the ground making that a near impossibility.It should be noted that Meyers called for mediation to end the conflict in February, writing then that “the situation is desperate” for Ukraine, and that it was time to “end this tragedy.”However, the outlet also talked to Sean McFate, a professor of strategy at the National Defense University and Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and a senior fellow of the notoriously pro-war Atlantic Council think tank.But even McFate predicted Ukraine would be unable to expel Russia from its former territories, admitting Ukraine’s counteroffensive “has been floundering” and that “NATO is experiencing donor fatigue and disappointment with Zelensky’s bluster.” A feat that is causing the former comedian-turned-president to lose his credibility with his NATO allies, which he called “Ukraine’s main asset.”That bluster, McFate said, has put Zelensky “in a box. He can’t win but he can’t afford to lose either.” He added that providing more weapons to Ukraine and expecting them to win is “the definition of insanity.”The narrative in the West has so far been that Ukraine is winning the conflict, that Russia’s Army is on the verge of collapse and that a Ukrainian breakthrough is just around the corner. But after months of the same claims, the narrative appears to be shifting significantly, especially after it became apparent that Ukraine’s much-hyped counteroffensive would not provide the gains that its Western benefactors have awaited.US officials, however, appear to be keeping a brave face despite Ukraine’s failures. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby earlier insisted the front has not devolved into a stalemate and said Ukrainian forces were “moving.” However, even he admitted that they are “not going as far, or as fast, as they would like.”On Tuesday, it was reported the “main thrust” of Ukraine’s counteroffensive had begun, with thousands of reserve troops being sent to the front line. But no major breakthroughs of Russian lines have been reported and estimates suggest Ukraine continues to lose high numbers of troops and equipment, including several more Western tanks in the area near the Rabotine settlement in the Zaporozhye region. One senior Pentagon aide told a New York-based newspaper that the latest push will be “the big test” for Ukraine. Putin reported on Sunday that more than 26,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the counteroffensive began.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/wests-hopes-for-breakthrough-in-ukraines-counteroffensive-dashed-1112089912.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/us-military-planners-to-blame-for-stupid-ukraine-counter-offensive-1112134025.html

ukraine

russia

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

ukraine counteroffensive, bradley square, stalemate, front lines of ukraine, how is the ukraine counteroffensive going