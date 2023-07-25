https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/us-military-planners-to-blame-for-stupid-ukraine-counter-offensive-1112134025.html

US Military Planners to Blame for 'Stupid' Ukraine Counter-Offensive

NATO's proxy conflict with Russia in Ukraine has reached crisis point after the much-hyped southern offensive failed to break through Russian lines. Jim Jatras said Washington politicians cared little for those dying at the front.

US military strategists are guilty of "criminal" incompetence in their plan for Ukraine's disastrous offensive, a Washington advisor has said.According to the Russian ministry of Defence, Ukrainian forces have taken tens of thousands of casualties and lost around 1,250 tanks and other armoured vehicles — including the latest US and German models — more than 400 artillery pieces and more than two dozen jet aircraft and helicopters in the first few weeks of their attempt to cut off Crimea from the Russian mainland.Russian President Vladimir Putin judged that those losses had led to "no success."US military pundits have pointed out that the Pentagon would never have launched such a military campaign without first gaining air superiority — which they admit Ukraine is incapable of.Retired diplomat Jim Jatras told Sputnik that the US-devised plan for Ukraine's southern offensive was not only "stupid" but "criminal."Russian president Vladimir Putin has condemned the US and other NATO nations for fighting a proxy conflict with Russia "to the last Ukrainian."The Washington adviser drew a distinction between real military leaders and the "politicians in uniform" looking out for lucrative directorships in the big arms firms. But he rejected the idea that US President Joe Biden had been forced into the scheme of using Ukraine as a proxy belligerent against Russia by the Military-Industrial Complex.The US mainstream media have been complicit in beating the drum for confrontation with Russia in Ukraine. "The Wall Street Journal carries waters for the industries we're talking about. And the blood of people, especially foreigners, doesn't matter that much to them," Jatras noted. "The question is, where do they go from here? I think that we are really nearing a kind of a double inflection point — do these people find some way to back out of this thing?"For more in-depth analysis of todays' news, check out our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.

