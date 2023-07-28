https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/watch-russian-chinese-ships-embark-on-joint-patrols-in-pacific-ocean---1112213282.html

Watch Russian, Chinese Ships Embark on Joint Patrols in Pacific Ocean

Watch Russian, Chinese Ships Embark on Joint Patrols in Pacific Ocean

Russian and Chinese ships have left Vladivostok and started perforrming the tasks of the third joint maritime patrol of the Pacific Ocean. The joint detachment of vessels formed in the Peter the Great Gulf and set off in accordance with the scheduled route.

2023-07-28T13:18+0000

2023-07-28T13:18+0000

2023-07-28T13:18+0000

military

russian navy

chinese navy

russia

china

sea of japan

pacific ocean

pla navy

russian armed forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112208945_30:0:1662:918_1920x0_80_0_0_38b77fb23bba413d7bf1907504ac3909.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of the Russian and Chinese ships setting off from Vladivostok and heading on patrol in the Pacific Ocean. The sailors are now required to boost cohesion between the two fleets, as well as preserve peace and stability in the region, controlling the waters of the area, while defending the Russian and Chinese economic zones.According to the statement issued by the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian and Chinese sailors will carry out operations in various formations, which include "organizing all types of squadron defense, replenishing water and fuel on the move, anti-submarine tasks, as well as deck helicopter flights with takeoffs and landings on the ships of the parties."Meanwhile, the pilots of Pacific Fleet's naval aviation and the aviation of the People's Liberation Army of China will fulfill tasks in coordination with the crews of the surface ships. The fleets have successfully completed the Russia-China naval exercise dubbed "North/Interaction – 2023" in the Sea of Japan, held on July 20-23. The drill's purpose was to bolster coordination between these forces and deepen mutual cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region. During the course of the exercise, Russian and Chinese fleets practiced convoying ships by naval and air units and engaged in simulated anti-submarine warfare and naval combat.

russia

china

pacific ocean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian and Chinese ships have left Vladivostok and begun joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean Russian and Chinese ships have left Vladivostok and begun joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean 2023-07-28T13:18+0000 true PT1M33S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-china naval exercises, russia-china relations, russia-china cooperation, russia-china military cooperation, russia-china coordination, russian and chinese navies, sea of japan, russian armed forces, people's liberation army of china, military cooperation, joint patrolling, russia and china fleets