Watch Russian, Chinese Ships Embark on Joint Patrols in Pacific Ocean
Watch Russian, Chinese Ships Embark on Joint Patrols in Pacific Ocean
Russian and Chinese ships have left Vladivostok and started perforrming the tasks of the third joint maritime patrol of the Pacific Ocean. The joint detachment of vessels formed in the Peter the Great Gulf and set off in accordance with the scheduled route.
According to the statement issued by the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian and Chinese sailors will carry out operations in various formations, which include "organizing all types of squadron defense, replenishing water and fuel on the move, anti-submarine tasks, as well as deck helicopter flights with takeoffs and landings on the ships of the parties."Meanwhile, the pilots of Pacific Fleet's naval aviation and the aviation of the People's Liberation Army of China will fulfill tasks in coordination with the crews of the surface ships. The fleets have successfully completed the Russia-China naval exercise dubbed "North/Interaction – 2023" in the Sea of Japan, held on July 20-23. The drill's purpose was to bolster coordination between these forces and deepen mutual cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region. During the course of the exercise, Russian and Chinese fleets practiced convoying ships by naval and air units and engaged in simulated anti-submarine warfare and naval combat.
The sailors are now required to boost cohesion between the two fleets, as well as preserve peace and stability in the region
, controlling the waters of the area, while defending the Russian and Chinese economic zones.
According to the statement issued by the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian and Chinese sailors will carry out operations in various formations, which include "organizing all types of squadron defense, replenishing water and fuel on the move, anti-submarine tasks, as well as deck helicopter flights with takeoffs and landings on the ships of the parties."
Meanwhile, the pilots of Pacific Fleet's naval aviation and the aviation of the People's Liberation Army of China will fulfill tasks in coordination with the crews of the surface ships.
"As part of the international detachment, the Russian Federation is represented by the large anti-submarine ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleyev, the corvettes Gremyashchiy and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, and the medium-sized naval tanker Pechenga. From the PLA Navy, the destroyers Guiyang and Qiqihar, the patrols, the patrol ships Tunling and Rizhao and the integrated supply ship Taihu are taking part in the patrols," the ministry specified.
The fleets have successfully completed the Russia-China naval exercise dubbed "North/Interaction – 2023
" in the Sea of Japan, held on July 20-23. The drill's purpose was to bolster coordination between these forces and deepen mutual cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region.
During the course of the exercise, Russian and Chinese fleets practiced convoying ships by naval and air units and engaged in simulated anti-submarine warfare and naval combat.