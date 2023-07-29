https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/bipartisan-toxicity-1112234519.html

Bipartisan Toxicity

Bipartisan Toxicity

The Senate and House versions of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) have major differences, setting up a fight between the two chambers.

2023-07-29T01:08+0000

2023-07-29T01:08+0000

2023-07-29T01:05+0000

americas

ted rall

political cartoons

sputnik cartoons

national defense authorization act (ndaa)

democrats

gop

senate

us house of representatives

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1c/1112233424_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_3fd1863c03ff62b14e9b4d391ed40d79.jpg

Typically, the differences between the two versions of the US defense bill are slight and any deviations are easily resolved. However, in the GOP-controlled House, representatives added several “anti-woke” culture war amendments, causing the normally bipartisan military spending bill to pass largely along party lines.Senate Democrats indicated they believe they will have the upper hand when negotiations begin after Congress’ August recess. However, while Senate Democrats blasted the House version’s amendments, the Senate version of the $886 billion bill has its own toxic overtones such as blocking China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from buying farmlands in the US.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/us-senate-overwhelmingly-passes-2024-defense-bill-1112200750.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ndaa, senate, amendments to the ndaa, ted rall cartoons, ted rall comics