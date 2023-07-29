https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/bipartisan-toxicity-1112234519.html
Bipartisan Toxicity
The Senate and House versions of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) have major differences, setting up a fight between the two chambers.
Typically, the differences between the two versions of the US defense bill are slight and any deviations are easily resolved. However, in the GOP-controlled House, representatives added several “anti-woke” culture war amendments, causing the normally bipartisan military spending bill to pass largely along party lines.Senate Democrats indicated they believe they will have the upper hand when negotiations begin after Congress’ August recess. However, while Senate Democrats blasted the House version’s amendments, the Senate version of the $886 billion bill has its own toxic overtones such as blocking China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from buying farmlands in the US.
News
