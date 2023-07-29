https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/four-crew-members-missing-after-australian-chopper-crashes-amid-joint-us-military-drills--1112234865.html

Four Crew Members Missing After Australian Chopper Crashes Amid Joint US Military Drills

A crew of four military personnel are missing after a Taipan Helicopter crashed off the coast of Australia on Friday night.

The four crew members of an MRH90 helicopter, often called a Taipan, remain missing after the chopper crashed on Friday around 10:30 p.m. local time.Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said the helicopter was participating in a two-helicopter training accident when the accident happened. The Defense Department confirmed the helicopter crashed into the water near Lindeman Island, south of Hamilton Island, off the West coast of Australia.At a follow-up news conference, Marles said the second helicopter immediately began looking for the missing crew members but was unsuccessful. The official indicated the search and rescue mission remains underway as of Saturday morning.The accident came as Australia hosted US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was speaking to Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong as part of the annual Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUMIN 2023).The Taipan helicopters have been a sore point for the Australian military. In March, 10 military personnel were rescued off the coast of New South Wales after their Taipan crash-landed into the water during exercises, a move that forced a brief grounding of all Taipan helicopters.

