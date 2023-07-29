International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/impossible-satellite-aeolus-beats-the-odds-revolutionizes-weather-forecasting-1112236380.html
'Impossible Satellite' Aeolus Beats the Odds, Revolutionizes Weather Forecasting
'Impossible Satellite' Aeolus Beats the Odds, Revolutionizes Weather Forecasting
Unlike traditional methods that provided limited and localized data, Aeolus could track global wind movement at all altitudes, from the surface up to the stratosphere.
2023-07-29T06:56+0000
2023-07-29T06:56+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
european space agency (esa)
satellite
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104977/61/1049776127_0:1434:3053:3151_1920x0_80_0_0_4538a1b96ac2d3ee5545905a58b8543b.jpg
The primary objective of Aeolus was to revolutionize weather forecasting by mapping Earth's winds using an innovative ultraviolet laser. Unlike traditional methods that provided limited and localized data, Aeolus could track global wind movement at all altitudes, from the surface up to the stratosphere.This information proved to be of immense value for medium-range weather predictions, offering critical insights into the wind behavior influencing future weather patterns, including the paths of hurricanes and the movement of volcanic ash in the upper atmosphere.Despite its eventual success, the road to Aeolus's accomplishment was arduous, with engineers working relentlessly for over a decade to overcome numerous challenges. Initially deemed unfeasible due to the difficulty of developing an instrument that could function effectively in the vacuum of space, the satellite earned the moniker "the impossible satellite." Nevertheless, the European Space Agency (ESA) and its dedicated team of engineers persevered, recognizing the historic potential of obtaining the world's first comprehensive view of global wind patterns.However, advancements in best practices for de-orbiting defunct spacecraft posed a significant hurdle for Aeolus. To comply with modern safety guidelines, satellites must either be precisely directed to a secure re-entry zone or be designed to entirely burn up upon atmospheric entry. Regrettably, Aeolus could not meet these criteria. Its propulsion system lacked the power to precisely control its descent, leading to an estimated 20% of its hardware being likely to survive the re-entry process.To mitigate any potential risks, ESA flight controllers meticulously orchestrated an "assisted re-entry" strategy. Over the past week, they executed a series of maneuvers to lower the satellite's altitude progressively, ultimately leading to its fiery destruction within approximately two and a half revolutions around the Earth.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/nasa-loses-contact-with-iss-for-20-minutes-as-houston-hq-suffers-power-outage-1112235470.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104977/61/1049776127_0:1148:3053:3437_1920x0_80_0_0_21be28242089394c8e552f436ef691f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
aeolus satellite, aeolus mission, how does weather forecast work, how does weather forecasting work, european space agency esa weather forecast satellites, impossible satellite aeolus
aeolus satellite, aeolus mission, how does weather forecast work, how does weather forecasting work, european space agency esa weather forecast satellites, impossible satellite aeolus

'Impossible Satellite' Aeolus Beats the Odds, Revolutionizes Weather Forecasting

06:56 GMT 29.07.2023
© Photo : The Airbus Defense and Space center The weather satellite called Aeolus
The weather satellite called Aeolus - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2023
© Photo : The Airbus Defense and Space center
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
In a daring and groundbreaking mission, Europe's Aeolus satellite, hailed as the "impossible satellite," has fulfilled its extraordinary purpose and safely concluded its space journey. On Friday, the final commands were issued to guide the spacecraft out of orbit, with the expectation that it would burn up upon re-entry over the Atlantic Ocean.
The primary objective of Aeolus was to revolutionize weather forecasting by mapping Earth's winds using an innovative ultraviolet laser. Unlike traditional methods that provided limited and localized data, Aeolus could track global wind movement at all altitudes, from the surface up to the stratosphere.
This information proved to be of immense value for medium-range weather predictions, offering critical insights into the wind behavior influencing future weather patterns, including the paths of hurricanes and the movement of volcanic ash in the upper atmosphere.
In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2023
Beyond Politics
NASA Loses Contact With ISS for 20 Minutes as Houston HQ Suffers Power Outage
03:27 GMT
Despite its eventual success, the road to Aeolus's accomplishment was arduous, with engineers working relentlessly for over a decade to overcome numerous challenges. Initially deemed unfeasible due to the difficulty of developing an instrument that could function effectively in the vacuum of space, the satellite earned the moniker "the impossible satellite."
Nevertheless, the European Space Agency (ESA) and its dedicated team of engineers persevered, recognizing the historic potential of obtaining the world's first comprehensive view of global wind patterns.
However, advancements in best practices for de-orbiting defunct spacecraft posed a significant hurdle for Aeolus. To comply with modern safety guidelines, satellites must either be precisely directed to a secure re-entry zone or be designed to entirely burn up upon atmospheric entry.
Regrettably, Aeolus could not meet these criteria. Its propulsion system lacked the power to precisely control its descent, leading to an estimated 20% of its hardware being likely to survive the re-entry process.
To mitigate any potential risks, ESA flight controllers meticulously orchestrated an "assisted re-entry" strategy. Over the past week, they executed a series of maneuvers to lower the satellite's altitude progressively, ultimately leading to its fiery destruction within approximately two and a half revolutions around the Earth.

The success of Aeolus has already sparked plans for its successor program, Aeolus-2, which has received financial approval from ESA member states and Eumetsat, the organization overseeing Europe's meteorological satellites. With an allocated budget of €413 million, the development of this set of follow-up spacecraft is set to begin soon, with the first launch expected later in the decade.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала