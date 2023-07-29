https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/impossible-satellite-aeolus-beats-the-odds-revolutionizes-weather-forecasting-1112236380.html

'Impossible Satellite' Aeolus Beats the Odds, Revolutionizes Weather Forecasting

Unlike traditional methods that provided limited and localized data, Aeolus could track global wind movement at all altitudes, from the surface up to the stratosphere.

The primary objective of Aeolus was to revolutionize weather forecasting by mapping Earth's winds using an innovative ultraviolet laser. Unlike traditional methods that provided limited and localized data, Aeolus could track global wind movement at all altitudes, from the surface up to the stratosphere.This information proved to be of immense value for medium-range weather predictions, offering critical insights into the wind behavior influencing future weather patterns, including the paths of hurricanes and the movement of volcanic ash in the upper atmosphere.Despite its eventual success, the road to Aeolus's accomplishment was arduous, with engineers working relentlessly for over a decade to overcome numerous challenges. Initially deemed unfeasible due to the difficulty of developing an instrument that could function effectively in the vacuum of space, the satellite earned the moniker "the impossible satellite." Nevertheless, the European Space Agency (ESA) and its dedicated team of engineers persevered, recognizing the historic potential of obtaining the world's first comprehensive view of global wind patterns.However, advancements in best practices for de-orbiting defunct spacecraft posed a significant hurdle for Aeolus. To comply with modern safety guidelines, satellites must either be precisely directed to a secure re-entry zone or be designed to entirely burn up upon atmospheric entry. Regrettably, Aeolus could not meet these criteria. Its propulsion system lacked the power to precisely control its descent, leading to an estimated 20% of its hardware being likely to survive the re-entry process.To mitigate any potential risks, ESA flight controllers meticulously orchestrated an "assisted re-entry" strategy. Over the past week, they executed a series of maneuvers to lower the satellite's altitude progressively, ultimately leading to its fiery destruction within approximately two and a half revolutions around the Earth.

