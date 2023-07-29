https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/nasa-loses-contact-with-iss-for-20-minutes-as-houston-hq-suffers-power-outage-1112235470.html
NASA Loses Contact With ISS for 20 Minutes as Houston HQ Suffers Power Outage
NASA Loses Contact With ISS for 20 Minutes as Houston HQ Suffers Power Outage
NASA experienced a power outage at its Houston headquarters, resulting in a temporary loss of communication with the International Space Station (ISS).
2023-07-29T03:27+0000
2023-07-29T03:27+0000
2023-07-29T03:44+0000
beyond politics
viral
joel montalbano
russia
houston
nasa
roscosmos
international space station (iss)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg
For the first time since its full operation began in 2009, the US space agency NASA was forced to rely on backup systems to re-establish contact with astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS), floating hundreds of kilometers above Earth.The unexpected incident occurred on Tuesday and lasted for approximately 90 minutes before normal communications were restored. During the outage, NASA utilized Russian communication systems to stay in touch with astronauts Frank Rubio, Woody Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, who form part of the Expedition 69 crew.The other crew members on the ISS include Roscosmos cosmonauts Dmitri Petelin, Andrey Fedyaev, and Commander Sergey Prokopyev, as well as UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi.NASA assured the public there was no danger to the crew or the space station itself. Space station program manager Joel Montalbano confirmed during a news conference the problem was solely on the ground, and was caused by planned upgrades to the Johnson Space Center's power system, despite the outage itself not being anticipated.However, thanks to a well-prepared backup command and control system, NASA's mission control managed to re-establish contact via Russian systems just 20 minutes after the power outage. The backup control center, located several miles away, also came online shortly after, ensuring smooth communication.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/russian-cosmonauts-conduct-spacewalk-outside-iss-1111382113.html
russia
houston
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_480a581f2f30c46398f5ca81488dadf5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
international space station incidents, nasa houston power outage, roscosmos nasa cooperation, russians help nasa, space cooperation, communication loss nasa, nasa hq suffers power outage
international space station incidents, nasa houston power outage, roscosmos nasa cooperation, russians help nasa, space cooperation, communication loss nasa, nasa hq suffers power outage
NASA Loses Contact With ISS for 20 Minutes as Houston HQ Suffers Power Outage
03:27 GMT 29.07.2023 (Updated: 03:44 GMT 29.07.2023)
Launched in November 1998, the International Space Station's objective is to conduct research in a microgravity environment, serving as a testbed for space systems and encouraging global cooperation in space exploration. NASA intends to decommission the ISS by early 2030.
For the first time since its full operation began in 2009, the US space agency NASA was forced to rely on backup systems to re-establish contact with astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS), floating hundreds of kilometers above Earth.
The unexpected incident occurred on Tuesday and lasted for approximately 90 minutes before normal communications were restored. During the outage, NASA utilized Russian communication systems to stay in touch with astronauts Frank Rubio, Woody Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, who form part of the Expedition 69 crew.
The other crew members on the ISS include Roscosmos cosmonauts Dmitri Petelin, Andrey Fedyaev, and Commander Sergey Prokopyev, as well as UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi.
NASA assured the public there was no danger to the crew or the space station itself. Space station program manager Joel Montalbano confirmed during a news conference the problem was solely on the ground, and was caused by planned upgrades to the Johnson Space Center's power system, despite the outage itself not being anticipated.
"We knew this work was going on, and in preparation for that we have the backup command and control system that we would use if we have to close the centre for weather emergency, especially important during the hurricane season," said Montalbano.
However, thanks to a well-prepared backup command and control system, NASA's mission control managed to re-establish contact via Russian systems just 20 minutes after the power outage. The backup control center, located several miles away, also came online shortly after, ensuring smooth communication.
Now that the situation has been resolved, NASA is planning to investigate the incident thoroughly to prevent any recurrence during the remaining years of the ISS's operation.
The space station is scheduled for deorbit in 2031, and NASA aims to ensure that such unexpected power outages do not jeopardize future operations.