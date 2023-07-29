https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/nasa-loses-contact-with-iss-for-20-minutes-as-houston-hq-suffers-power-outage-1112235470.html

NASA Loses Contact With ISS for 20 Minutes as Houston HQ Suffers Power Outage

NASA Loses Contact With ISS for 20 Minutes as Houston HQ Suffers Power Outage

NASA experienced a power outage at its Houston headquarters, resulting in a temporary loss of communication with the International Space Station (ISS).

2023-07-29T03:27+0000

2023-07-29T03:27+0000

2023-07-29T03:44+0000

beyond politics

viral

joel montalbano

russia

houston

nasa

roscosmos

international space station (iss)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg

For the first time since its full operation began in 2009, the US space agency NASA was forced to rely on backup systems to re-establish contact with astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS), floating hundreds of kilometers above Earth.The unexpected incident occurred on Tuesday and lasted for approximately 90 minutes before normal communications were restored. During the outage, NASA utilized Russian communication systems to stay in touch with astronauts Frank Rubio, Woody Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, who form part of the Expedition 69 crew.The other crew members on the ISS include Roscosmos cosmonauts Dmitri Petelin, Andrey Fedyaev, and Commander Sergey Prokopyev, as well as UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi.NASA assured the public there was no danger to the crew or the space station itself. Space station program manager Joel Montalbano confirmed during a news conference the problem was solely on the ground, and was caused by planned upgrades to the Johnson Space Center's power system, despite the outage itself not being anticipated.However, thanks to a well-prepared backup command and control system, NASA's mission control managed to re-establish contact via Russian systems just 20 minutes after the power outage. The backup control center, located several miles away, also came online shortly after, ensuring smooth communication.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/russian-cosmonauts-conduct-spacewalk-outside-iss-1111382113.html

russia

houston

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

international space station incidents, nasa houston power outage, roscosmos nasa cooperation, russians help nasa, space cooperation, communication loss nasa, nasa hq suffers power outage