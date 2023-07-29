International
LIVE: Putin Meets With President of the Republic of Congo
Interim President of Mali Thanks Putin for Grain Supplies
Interim President of Mali Thanks Putin for Grain Supplies
Mali's interim president for a transitional period, Assimi Goita, on Saturday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for grain deliveries to his nation.
"I would like to sincerely thank you for the grain supplies to my country. This indicates the solidarity that your country has extended to our country as part of your decision to help Mali," Goita told Putin during a meeting. In this regard, he also noted that Mali is one of the main recipients of Russian grain. "Many countries in Africa, especially Mali, are suffering from unprecedented pressure on our country. However, we look forward to partnering with Russia. This is our sovereign choice," the Malian interim president said. The Malian people fully and sincerely appreciate Russia's support at this "serious and difficult moment," Goita stated, adding that his country had finally seen who its "real friends are." "I would like to commend the relationship of trust and partnership with your country that enabled Mali to gain sovereignty and preserve the integrity of our territory. Our defense and security forces can operate with complete freedom to defend our borders," he said.
15:20 GMT 29.07.2023
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Mali's interim president for a transitional period, Assimi Goita, on Saturday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for grain deliveries to his nation.
"I would like to sincerely thank you for the grain supplies to my country. This indicates the solidarity that your country has extended to our country as part of your decision to help Mali," Goita told Putin during a meeting.
In this regard, he also noted that Mali is one of the main recipients of Russian grain.
"Many countries in Africa, especially Mali, are suffering from unprecedented pressure on our country. However, we look forward to partnering with Russia. This is our sovereign choice," the Malian interim president said.
The Malian people fully and sincerely appreciate Russia's support at this "serious and difficult moment," Goita stated, adding that his country had finally seen who its "real friends are."
"I would like to commend the relationship of trust and partnership with your country that enabled Mali to gain sovereignty and preserve the integrity of our territory. Our defense and security forces can operate with complete freedom to defend our borders," he said.
