US, Australia Agree to Create Joint Intelligence Center by 2024

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The governments of the United States and Australia said on Saturday they had agreed to create a joint intelligence center by 2024 to enhance defense cooperation between the two nations.
"The principals agreed to establish Combined Intelligence Centre – Australia within Australia's Defence Intelligence Organisation by 2024. The Centre would further enhance the long-standing intelligence cooperation between the Australian Defence Intelligence Organisation and the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, focused on analysing issues of shared strategic concern in the Indo-Pacific
," the authorities said in a joint statement issued after the 33rd Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN).
The US and Australia will also seek opportunities to further deepen cooperation with India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines and South Korea, the statement read.
Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said earlier in the day that Canberra expected US assistance in the manufacturing of missiles, as well as the enhanced presence of US nuclear powered submarines in Australian waters.
The AUSMIN took place as part of the two countries' efforts to enhance the AUKUS trilateral alliance between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The AUKUS pact is aimed at boosting security cooperation between the three nations, including through the delivery of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia
.