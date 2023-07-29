https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/us-presidential-candidate-vivek-nato-should-not-admit-ukraine-pentagon-needs-reshuffle-1112235735.html

US Presidential Candidate Vivek: NATO Should Not Admit Ukraine, Pentagon Needs Reshuffle

US Presidential Candidate Vivek: NATO Should Not Admit Ukraine, Pentagon Needs Reshuffle

American businessman and candidate in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries Vivek Ramaswamy said in a discussion with Elon Musk that Ukraine should not be admitted to NATO and the Pentagon needs new leadership.

"I do think that it's sort of getting to peace quickly and ending and reaching a peaceful resolution where we make among other things, a hard commitment that NATO will not admit Ukraine to NATO is absolutely a must and an imperative," Vivek told Elon Musk during an online conversation on X platform on Friday. Vivek, in comparison to his other main runners for the Republican nominee, also surprised with his knowledge of history and lengthy answers. Vivek added that former US Secretary of State James Baker’s commitment to Gorbachev in 1991 was that the US would not expand one inch; that was the famous not one inch commitment beyond Germany, he added. According to a recent Rasmussen Reports poll, most Republican-leaning voters, 57%, will favor Trump as the party’s 2024 nominee. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trails in second place at 13%, followed by former US Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at 5% each. US Senator Tim Scott, former US Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy also polled in the single digits.

