LIVE: Putin Holds Meetings With His African Counterparts
The Critical Hour
The mainstream news outlets play it safe by parroting the perspectives of their corporate benefactors. The Critical Hour uses clear, cutting edge insight and analysis to examine national and international issues impacting the global village in which we live.
Weekly News Wrap; Biden-Gate Heats Up; Russia Africa Summit
Weekly News Wrap; Biden-Gate Heats Up; Russia Africa Summit
The Hunter Biden scandal has expanded to the White House, and the Russian leadership is working with African leaders for a new world order.
Weekly News Wrap; Biden-Gate Heats Up; Russia Africa Summit
The Hunter Biden scandal has expanded to the White House, and the Russian leadership is working with African leaders for a new world order.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's news story. North Korea is being returned to the world's economy by Russia and China. Also, Republicans encouraged Kamala Harris to travel to Taiwan in a move that would enrage China.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss this week's news story. The dynamics that drove Russia to begin its special military operation are in question as supporters blame NATO expansion and opposition figures ignore the historical context of the conflict.Kweku Lumumba, the former co-chair of the Atlanta Green party and the coordinator of KOSSA, joins us to discuss this week's news story. The Washington Post released a massive article about Haitian and Cuban migration near the Bahamas without discussing the imperial colonial machinations of the US empire that drove the migrating travelers to such desperation.Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate, Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM. Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizers come together to discuss this week's news story. A coup in the African nation of Niger raises questions about the world powers battling each other on the continent. Also, day 2 of the Russia-Africa summit kicks off.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's news story. The Hunter Biden scandal is expanding and threatening the presidency of Joe Biden. Also, President Biden is appointing neocon monsters to his administration, and the Russians warn Poland against threatening Belarus.
04:06 GMT 29.07.2023
The Hunter Biden scandal has expanded to the White House, and the Russian leadership is working with African leaders for a new world order.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's news story. North Korea is being returned to the world's economy by Russia and China. Also, Republicans encouraged Kamala Harris to travel to Taiwan in a move that would enrage China.
Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss this week's news story. The dynamics that drove Russia to begin its special military operation are in question as supporters blame NATO expansion and opposition figures ignore the historical context of the conflict.
Kweku Lumumba, the former co-chair of the Atlanta Green party and the coordinator of KOSSA, joins us to discuss this week's news story. The Washington Post released a massive article about Haitian and Cuban migration near the Bahamas without discussing the imperial colonial machinations of the US empire that drove the migrating travelers to such desperation.
Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate, Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM. Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizers come together to discuss this week's news story. A coup in the African nation of Niger raises questions about the world powers battling each other on the continent. Also, day 2 of the Russia-Africa summit kicks off.
Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's news story. The Hunter Biden scandal is expanding and threatening the presidency of Joe Biden. Also, President Biden is appointing neocon monsters to his administration, and the Russians warn Poland against threatening Belarus.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
