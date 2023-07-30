https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/france-urges-niger-to-ensure-security-of-embassy-in-niamey-1112265794.html

France Urges Niger to Ensure Security of Embassy in Niamey

France Urges Niger to Ensure Security of Embassy in Niamey

Paris is urging the authorities of Niger to ensure the security of the French embassy in the capital city of Niamey, the French Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

2023-07-30T15:41+0000

2023-07-30T15:41+0000

2023-07-30T15:41+0000

africa

niger

niamey

france

economic community of west african states (ecowas)

french foreign ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112265632_0:149:3113:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_47f4408187989184d5544971b2f4e76d.jpg

Paris is urging the authorities of Niger to ensure the security of the French embassy in the capital city of Niamey, the French Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.Up to 600 French citizens currently remain in Niger, the ministry specified. Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) earlier on Sunday suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, as well as imposed a ban on their movement, Omar Alieu Touray, the president of the ECOWAS Commission, said.In addition, ECOWAS decided to suspend commercial and financial transactions between its member states and Niger, as well as freeze Niger's assets in the community's central and commercial banks.On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/rebels-in-niger-refuse-to-free-president-despite-ultimatum-from-armed-forces-1112160911.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220116/video-french-president-macron-dummy-allegedly-burnt-in-mali-during-protests-over-ecowas-sanctions-1092297319.html

africa

niger

niamey

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

french embassy in niger, africa, noger, coup d'etat in niger, french foreign ministry