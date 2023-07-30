https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/france-urges-niger-to-ensure-security-of-embassy-in-niamey-1112265794.html
France Urges Niger to Ensure Security of Embassy in Niamey
Paris is urging the authorities of Niger to ensure the security of the French embassy in the capital city of Niamey, the French Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
Paris is urging the authorities of Niger to ensure the security of the French embassy in the capital city of Niamey, the French Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.Up to 600 French citizens currently remain in Niger, the ministry specified. Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) earlier on Sunday suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, as well as imposed a ban on their movement, Omar Alieu Touray, the president of the ECOWAS Commission, said.In addition, ECOWAS decided to suspend commercial and financial transactions between its member states and Niger, as well as freeze Niger's assets in the community's central and commercial banks.On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.
PARIS (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, thousands of people in Niger participated in an action against France and ECOWAS, as well as in support of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland formed by the coup participants. The action, among other things, took place in front of the French embassy in Niamey.
Paris is urging the authorities of Niger to ensure the security of the French embassy in the capital city of Niamey, the French Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"France condemns any violence against its diplomatic institutions, whose security is the responsibility of the host country. The Nigerian forces are required to ensure the security of diplomatic and consular institutions, in accordance with the Vienna Convention. We call for the immediate fulfillment of the obligation under the international law," the ministry said in a statement.
Up to 600 French citizens currently remain in Niger, the ministry specified.
Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) earlier on Sunday suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, as well as imposed a ban on their movement, Omar Alieu Touray, the president of the ECOWAS Commission, said.
"Impose travel ban and assets freeze for the military officials involved in the coup attempt. The same applies to their family members and the civilians, who accept to participate in any institutions or governments established by these military officials," Alieu Touray said after the ECOWAS extraordinary summit on the political situation in Niger.
In addition, ECOWAS decided to suspend commercial and financial transactions between its member states and Niger, as well as freeze Niger's assets in the community's central and commercial banks.
16 January 2022, 13:22 GMT
On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.