https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/lords-of-the-seas-and-oceans-honored-russia-celebrates-navy-day-1112255229.html

Lords of the Seas and Oceans Honored: Russia Celebrates Navy Day

Lords of the Seas and Oceans Honored: Russia Celebrates Navy Day

Annually, on the last Sunday of July, Russia traditionally celebrates the Navy Day – a holiday, established by presidential decree in 2006 to honor the events of Great Northern War, when the Russian fleet was created.

2023-07-30T10:52+0000

2023-07-30T10:52+0000

2023-07-30T10:52+0000

russian navy

multimedia

infographic

russian baltic fleet

russian pacific fleet

russian black sea fleet

russian northern fleet

russian caspian flotilla

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112254886_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_33d529df3ba614515e2c8ab9a3ee03af.png

The Russian Navy took shape as the maritime arm of Russia's Armed Forces at the end of the 17th century. The creation of a regular military fleet in Russia was due to the urgent need of the country to overcome territorial, political and cultural isolation, which at the turn of the 17th and the dawn of the 18th centuries became the main obstacle to the economic and social development of the Russian state. Today, Russia's Navy consists of maritime strategic nuclear forces and general-purpose naval forces. Other key components are its surface forces, submarine forces, naval aviation, coastal troops, which include coastal missile and artillery troops and marines. The Russian Navy includes four operational-strategic formations: the Northern and Pacific Fleets, the Baltic and Black Sea Fleets, as well as the Caspian Flotilla. The Navy is a fundamental and essential part of Russia's maritime potential, and a key instrument of state foreign policy that is designed to defend the interests of Russia and its allies in the World Ocean.Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out interesting facts about the Russian Navy.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian navy, russian navy day, baltic fleet, northern fleet, black sea fleet, pacific fleet, caspian flotilla