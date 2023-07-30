International
Russian Navy Fleet to Receive 30 Ships in 2023 - Putin
Russian Navy Fleet to Receive 30 Ships in 2023 - Putin
Russia is consistently building up its navy, with 30 ships set to join the country's fleet in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
Russia is consistently building up its navy, with 30 ships set to join the country's fleet in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday. "These qualities are being fully manifested today," Putin said, adding that the Russian navy had always been an inviolable guardian of the country's frontiers.
russian navy, russian navy day, russian naval forces, modernization of russian navy, vladimir putin
09:11 GMT 30.07.2023
The Mercury corvette takes part in the main naval parade marking Russian Navy Day, in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ships put on combat duty include the Mercury missile corvette, on which the St. George naval flag has been hoisted "as a sign of the inviolability of [Russian] naval traditions, a symbol of courage, bravery and firmness of military sailors," the Russian leader stated.
Russia is consistently building up its navy, with 30 ships set to join the country's fleet in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
"Today, Russia is implementing the tasks of a large-scale maritime policy with confidence, consistently building up the power of its fleet. This year alone, 30 ships of different types will join it," Putin said at the parade in honor of the Navy Day.
"These qualities are being fully manifested today," Putin said, adding that the Russian navy had always been an inviolable guardian of the country's frontiers.
