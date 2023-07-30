https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/russian-navy-fleet-to-receive-30-ships-in-2023---putin-1112257009.html

Russian Navy Fleet to Receive 30 Ships in 2023 - Putin

Russia is consistently building up its navy, with 30 ships set to join the country's fleet in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

Russia is consistently building up its navy, with 30 ships set to join the country's fleet in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday. "These qualities are being fully manifested today," Putin said, adding that the Russian navy had always been an inviolable guardian of the country's frontiers.

