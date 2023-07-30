International
WATCH LIVE: Vladimir Putin, African Leaders Participate in Russian Navy Day Celebration in St. Petersburg
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/russian-forces-repel-3-attacks-in-krasny-liman-direction-1112256182.html
Russian Forces Repel Attack in Zaporozhye Direction, 3 Attacks in Krasny Liman Direction
Russian Forces Repel Attack in Zaporozhye Direction, 3 Attacks in Krasny Liman Direction
The Russian forces have repelled 3 Ukrainian attacks in the Krasnyi Lyman direction over the past 24 hours, and the Ukrainian military lost up to 140 soldiers and 6 pieces of military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2023-07-30T08:04+0000
2023-07-30T08:17+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112256022_0:158:3081:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_9293928e4bd0ca4760b7d71633e7c9b9.jpg
The ministry added that the Ukrainian forces continued to make unsuccessful attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions. The Russian forces also destroyed the enemy's accumulations of manpower and equipment in several areas of Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People's Republic, the ministry said. "Over the 24 hours up to 140 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored combat vehicles, 3 vehicles, as well as a howitzer D-30 were destroyed", the ministry added.The Russian forces have repelled a Ukrainian attack near the Uspenovka village in the Zaporozhye region over the past 24 hours, with the Ukrainian military losing up to 250 soldiers and 10 pieces of military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in this area amounted up to 250 servicemen, tank, 3 armored combat vehicles, 4 cars, and Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/ukraine-has-lost-20-of-donated-western-materiel-in-counteroffensive---reports-1112192909.html
donetsk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112256022_176:0:2905:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7b0909b93184caf412e24aad72a8a3d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, krasny liman, krasnyi lyman, donetsk, ukrainian counteroffensive
russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, krasny liman, krasnyi lyman, donetsk, ukrainian counteroffensive

Russian Forces Repel Attack in Zaporozhye Direction, 3 Attacks in Krasny Liman Direction

08:04 GMT 30.07.2023 (Updated: 08:17 GMT 30.07.2023)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA Russian Army BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher fires leaflet shells towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the direction of the town of Krasny Liman, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
A Russian Army BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher fires leaflet shells towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the direction of the town of Krasny Liman, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces have repelled 3 Ukrainian attacks in the Krasnyi Lyman direction over the past 24 hours, and the Ukrainian military lost up to 140 soldiers and 6 pieces of military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry added that the Ukrainian forces continued to make unsuccessful attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions.

"In the Krasny Liman, units of the Center group, air strikes and artillery fire successfully repelled 3 enemy attacks near the locality of Kovalevka in the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as Serebryansky forestry," the Defense Ministry said.

Leopard 2 and Bradley pictured among destroyed and damaged Ukrainian vehicles. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Has Lost 20% of Donated Western Materiel in Counteroffensive - Reports
27 July, 15:56 GMT
The Russian forces also destroyed the enemy's accumulations of manpower and equipment in several areas of Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People's Republic, the ministry said.
"Over the 24 hours up to 140 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored combat vehicles, 3 vehicles, as well as a howitzer D-30 were destroyed", the ministry added.
The Russian forces have repelled a Ukrainian attack near the Uspenovka village in the Zaporozhye region over the past 24 hours, with the Ukrainian military losing up to 250 soldiers and 10 pieces of military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, units of the Vostok group, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled an enemy attack near the village of Uspenovka," the Defense Ministry said.
The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in this area amounted up to 250 servicemen, tank, 3 armored combat vehicles, 4 cars, and Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала