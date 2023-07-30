https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/russian-forces-repel-3-attacks-in-krasny-liman-direction-1112256182.html
Russian Forces Repel Attack in Zaporozhye Direction, 3 Attacks in Krasny Liman Direction
Russian Forces Repel Attack in Zaporozhye Direction, 3 Attacks in Krasny Liman Direction
The Russian forces have repelled 3 Ukrainian attacks in the Krasnyi Lyman direction over the past 24 hours, and the Ukrainian military lost up to 140 soldiers and 6 pieces of military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2023-07-30T08:04+0000
2023-07-30T08:04+0000
2023-07-30T08:17+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112256022_0:158:3081:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_9293928e4bd0ca4760b7d71633e7c9b9.jpg
The ministry added that the Ukrainian forces continued to make unsuccessful attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions. The Russian forces also destroyed the enemy's accumulations of manpower and equipment in several areas of Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People's Republic, the ministry said. "Over the 24 hours up to 140 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored combat vehicles, 3 vehicles, as well as a howitzer D-30 were destroyed", the ministry added.The Russian forces have repelled a Ukrainian attack near the Uspenovka village in the Zaporozhye region over the past 24 hours, with the Ukrainian military losing up to 250 soldiers and 10 pieces of military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in this area amounted up to 250 servicemen, tank, 3 armored combat vehicles, 4 cars, and Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/ukraine-has-lost-20-of-donated-western-materiel-in-counteroffensive---reports-1112192909.html
donetsk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112256022_176:0:2905:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7b0909b93184caf412e24aad72a8a3d4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, krasny liman, krasnyi lyman, donetsk, ukrainian counteroffensive
russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, krasny liman, krasnyi lyman, donetsk, ukrainian counteroffensive
Russian Forces Repel Attack in Zaporozhye Direction, 3 Attacks in Krasny Liman Direction
08:04 GMT 30.07.2023 (Updated: 08:17 GMT 30.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces have repelled 3 Ukrainian attacks in the Krasnyi Lyman direction over the past 24 hours, and the Ukrainian military lost up to 140 soldiers and 6 pieces of military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry added that the Ukrainian forces continued to make unsuccessful attempts
to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions.
"In the Krasny Liman, units of the Center group, air strikes and artillery fire successfully repelled 3 enemy attacks near the locality of Kovalevka in the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as Serebryansky forestry," the Defense Ministry said.
The Russian forces also destroyed the enemy's accumulations of manpower and equipment in several areas of Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People's Republic, the ministry said.
"Over the 24 hours up to 140 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored combat vehicles, 3 vehicles, as well as a howitzer D-30 were destroyed", the ministry added.
The Russian forces have repelled a Ukrainian attack near the Uspenovka village in the Zaporozhye region over the past 24 hours, with the Ukrainian military losing up to 250 soldiers and 10 pieces of military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, units of the Vostok group, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled an enemy attack near the village of Uspenovka," the Defense Ministry said.
The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in this area amounted up to 250 servicemen, tank, 3 armored combat vehicles, 4 cars, and Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, the ministry added.