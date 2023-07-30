https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/russian-forces-repel-3-attacks-in-krasny-liman-direction-1112256182.html

Russian Forces Repel Attack in Zaporozhye Direction, 3 Attacks in Krasny Liman Direction

Russian Forces Repel Attack in Zaporozhye Direction, 3 Attacks in Krasny Liman Direction

The Russian forces have repelled 3 Ukrainian attacks in the Krasnyi Lyman direction over the past 24 hours, and the Ukrainian military lost up to 140 soldiers and 6 pieces of military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2023-07-30T08:04+0000

2023-07-30T08:04+0000

2023-07-30T08:17+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112256022_0:158:3081:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_9293928e4bd0ca4760b7d71633e7c9b9.jpg

The ministry added that the Ukrainian forces continued to make unsuccessful attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions. The Russian forces also destroyed the enemy's accumulations of manpower and equipment in several areas of Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People's Republic, the ministry said. "Over the 24 hours up to 140 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored combat vehicles, 3 vehicles, as well as a howitzer D-30 were destroyed", the ministry added.The Russian forces have repelled a Ukrainian attack near the Uspenovka village in the Zaporozhye region over the past 24 hours, with the Ukrainian military losing up to 250 soldiers and 10 pieces of military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in this area amounted up to 250 servicemen, tank, 3 armored combat vehicles, 4 cars, and Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/ukraine-has-lost-20-of-donated-western-materiel-in-counteroffensive---reports-1112192909.html

donetsk

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, krasny liman, krasnyi lyman, donetsk, ukrainian counteroffensive