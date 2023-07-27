https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/ukraine-has-lost-20-of-donated-western-materiel-in-counteroffensive---reports-1112192909.html

Ukraine Has Lost 20% of Donated Western Materiel in Counteroffensive - Reports

Ukraine Has Lost 20% of Donated Western Materiel in Counteroffensive - Reports

Pressured to launch an attack against fortified Russian positions, Ukrainian forces have lost huge amounts of equipment given to them by the NATO powers for the operation, with little to show for it.

2023-07-27T15:56+0000

2023-07-27T15:56+0000

2023-07-27T15:56+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

heavy losses

m2 bradley infantry fighting vehicle

leopard 2

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111769945_0:0:1360:765_1920x0_80_0_0_3b1b111f385726f291c6993920bdfecb.jpg

According to reports in Western media citing Ukrainian and Western officials, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost roughly one-fifth of their Western equipment over the last two months, including huge numbers of armored vehicles, as well as expending much of the munitions stocks it has been given.Kremlin statistics account for some 26,000 casualties on the Ukrainian side since early June. Western media tallies have accounted for the loss of at least 34 M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) - more than one-third of the 100 given to Ukraine by the United States since April. At least eight of the roughly two dozen Leopard main battle tanks given to Kiev had also been destroyed as of early July.The early heavy losses caused Kiev to change tactics, now relying on massive artillery bombardments and slow, methodical probing of Russian minefields to find - or make - paths through the defenses that they hope mechanized units can exploit. Ukrainian special forces also told Western media that they were being used “like regular infantry” on the front lines instead of in their specialized roles, due to shortages in manpower.In all, Ukrainian forces have retaken only tiny amounts of ground from Russian forces, given the amount of hype the counteroffensive was given in the Western press and by Western leaders. At the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky scolded NATO leaders for reaffirming their opposition to direct involvement in the conflict and pushing Kiev’s possible NATO membership back until after the crisis is over.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/ukraine-lost-up-to-210-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---russian-defense-ministry-1112158692.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

how much us spends on ukraine, ukraine military aid, what did nato send to ukraine, nato tanks in ukraine, nato aid to ukraine, ukraine counteroffensive