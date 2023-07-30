Western Sanctions Won’t Stall Modernization of Russian Navy
The next few months will see more advanced vehicles being commissioned for the Russian Navy, which is successfully going through the process of upgrading, experts have told Sputnik.
On July 30, St. Petersburg is hosting the Russian Navy Day parade, which is due to be attended by the country’s President Vladimir Putin.
More than 40 ships, boats and submarines, as well as 42 aircraft and over 3,500 servicemen are expected to take part in the parade, in a traditional show of Russia’s naval might.
This power is almost certain to be further boosted as the Russian Navy will receive more warships before the end of this year, Moscow-based military expert Vasily Dandykin told Sputnik.
“Despite the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine (which understandably affects state coffers), dozens of new different vessels will enter service at Russia’s Northern, Pacific, Black Sea and Baltic Fleets, including the Zircon small missile ship and the Admiral Golovko frigate,” Dandykin said.
As for the country’s submarine fleet, the expert added, it will, in particular get the fourth-generation Alexander III nuclear-powered strategic submarine, designed to strengthen the Russian Navy’s clout in the Pacific Ocean.
“This is very important, because it [the nuclear-powered submarines] are part of Russia’s nuclear triad,” Dandykin said, adding that the country started developing the fourth generation submarines “earlier than America.”
Also entering service at the Russian Navy will be diesel submarines, mine-sweeping vessel and large landing ships, which will be showcased at the upcoming Navy Day parade, according to Dandykin.
When asked about unique Russian naval weaponry – something that Western countries currently don’t possess – he mentioned fourth generation Borei-class nuclear-powered submarines fitted with the Poseidon strategic drones. The list also includes the Yasen M multi-purpose submarine equipped with hypersonic missiles, the Karakurt-class small missile corvettes and military patrol ship, per Dandykin.
Additionally, the Russian expert referred to the military icebreakers like Muromets and Yevpaty Kolovrat, which he said are part of the unique Russian Polar Fleet.
He stressed the necessity of building more surface ships and submarines as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which “can carry out tasks in the interests of the Russian Navy.”
“Over the past year, we have made great progress in creating the UAVs, such as the Lantset drone. The development of other UAVs is underway, with the Okhotnik drone due to be rolled out soon. The Okhotnik, which works in tandem with a fifth-generation fighter jet, is capable of implementing combat missions on its own,” Dandykin said.
He was echoed by international consultant Earl Rasmussen, a retired US Army lieutenant colonel, who pointed to “a strong submarine presence” in the Russian Navy, who the expert recalled is considered the world’s third-strongest after the US and China.
Aside from Russia upgrading surface ships, “developments are underway” to modernize “six different submarine classes with unique capabilities,” according to Rasmussen. He underscored that as far as the modernization is concerned, the West’s anti-Russian sanctions “have had little impact” on the process.
“Russia has taken steps to move weapon and defense security manufacturing to be based on internal/domestic capabilities. The head of United Shipbuilding Corporation, Alexei Rakhmanov, stated that the effects of sanctions on the Russian shipbuilding industry are practically unnoticeable, with only 5% of components for military shipbuilding (mainly electronics) being dependent on foreign imports,” Rasmussen pointed out.
When separately asked about the geopolitical implications of the growing naval cooperation between Russia, China and Iran, the ex-US Army lieutenant colonel warned Western leaders against “being confrontational.”
“Western leaders, led by the US, should be seeking a joint understanding and cooperation globally, [but] unfortunately, they are creating divisions globally and are strengthening those who are considered adversaries. Such arrogant and hegemonic policies are unwise and set a very dangerous direction for the West and the world. At the very least, we could see a fragmented world and at worst, a global conflict which could easily escalate,” he concluded.