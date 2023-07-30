https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/western-sanctions-wont-stall-modernization-of-russian-navy-1112242798.html

Western Sanctions Won’t Stall Modernization of Russian Navy

The next few months will see more advanced vehicles being commissioned at the Russian Navy, which is successfully going through the process of upgrading, experts have told Sputnik.

On July 30, St. Petersburg is hosting the Russian Navy Day parade, which is due to be attended by the country’s President Vladimir Putin.More than 40 ships, boats and submarines, as well as 42 aircraft and over 3,500 servicemen are expected to take part in the parade, in a traditional show of Russia’s naval might.This power is almost certain to be further boosted as the Russian Navy will receive more warships before the end of this year, Moscow-based military expert Vasily Dandykin told Sputnik.As for the country’s submarine fleet, the expert added, it will, in particular get the fourth-generation Alexander III nuclear­-powered strategic submarine, designed to strengthen the Russian Navy’s clout in the Pacific Ocean. Also entering service at the Russian Navy will be diesel submarines, mine-sweeping vessel and large landing ships, which will be showcased at the upcoming Navy Day parade, according to Dandykin.When asked about unique Russian naval weaponry – something that Western countries currently don’t possess – he mentioned fourth generation Borei-class nuclear-powered submarines fitted with the Poseidon strategic drones. The list also includes the Yasen M multi-purpose submarine equipped with hypersonic missiles, the Karakurt­­-class small missile corvettes and military patrol ship, per Dandykin.Additionally, the Russian expert referred to the military icebreakers like Muromets and Yevpaty Kolovrat, which he said are part of the unique Russian Polar Fleet.He stressed the necessity of building more surface ships and submarines as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which “can carry out tasks in the interests of the Russian Navy.”He was echoed by international consultant Earl Rasmussen, a retired US Army lieutenant colonel, who pointed to “a strong submarine presence” in the Russian Navy, who the expert recalled is considered the world’s third-strongest after the US and China.Aside from Russia upgrading surface ships, “developments are underway” to modernize “six different submarine classes with unique capabilities,” according to Rasmussen. He underscored that as far as the modernization is concerned, the West’s anti-Russian sanctions “have had little impact” on the process.When separately asked about the geopolitical implications of the growing naval cooperation between Russia, China and Iran, the ex-US Army lieutenant colonel warned Western leaders against “being confrontational.”“Western leaders, led by the US, should be seeking a joint understanding and cooperation globally, [but] unfortunately, they are creating divisions globally and are strengthening those who are considered adversaries. Such arrogant and hegemonic policies are unwise and set a very dangerous direction for the West and the world. At the very least, we could see a fragmented world and at worst, a global conflict which could easily escalate,” he concluded.

