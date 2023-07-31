https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/chinas-past-attempt-to-take-over-oneweb-reportedly-investigated-by-uk-intelligence-1112269548.html
China’s Past Attempt to Take Over OneWeb Reportedly Investigated by UK Intelligence
China’s Past Attempt to Take Over OneWeb Reportedly Investigated by UK Intelligence
British intelligence services reportedly investigated an attempt by China to take over the OneWeb in 2020. The investigation was conducted by MI5 before the UK government made an investment to rescue the satellite company.
2023-07-31T00:51+0000
2023-07-31T00:51+0000
2023-07-31T00:51+0000
world
china
united kingdom (uk)
mi5
oneweb
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107977/31/1079773130_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3e0074c26f68bc6df1564d7517142064.jpg
Chinese bidders, including the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, were considering investment in the British satellite company before Boris Johnson’s government rescued OneWeb, the newspaper said on Sunday. The security report cited by The Telegraph says there was an "investigation of the implications of a Chinese aerospace company’s [redacted] move to purchase a UK Low Earth Orbit satellite company, OneWeb." The investigation was conducted by MI5 before the UK government made an investment of around $500 million in taxpayer money to rescue the satellite company. In July of last year, French satellite operator Eutelsat announced the company's merger with the UK's OneWeb.
china
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107977/31/1079773130_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3bb21952a8f1a24a2f769d51509e129f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, united kingdom, uk, mi5, oneweb satellite company, report
china, united kingdom, uk, mi5, oneweb satellite company, report
China’s Past Attempt to Take Over OneWeb Reportedly Investigated by UK Intelligence
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - British intelligence services investigated an attempt by China to take over the OneWeb satellite company after it declared bankruptcy in 2020, The Telegraph reports citing a report from Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee.
Chinese bidders, including the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, were considering investment in the British satellite company before Boris Johnson’s government rescued OneWeb, the newspaper said on Sunday.
The security report cited by The Telegraph says there was an "investigation of the implications of a Chinese aerospace company’s [redacted] move to purchase a UK Low Earth Orbit satellite company, OneWeb."
The investigation was conducted by MI5 before the UK government made an investment of around $500 million in taxpayer money to rescue the satellite company.
In July of last year, French satellite operator Eutelsat announced the company's merger with the UK's OneWeb.