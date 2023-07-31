International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/death-toll-from-suicide-bombing-in-pakistan-rises-to-54---reports-1112275331.html
Death Toll From Suicide Bombing in Pakistan Rises to 54 - Reports
Death Toll From Suicide Bombing in Pakistan Rises to 54 - Reports
The death toll from a bombing attack that rocked a political party rally in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has climbed to 54 after more victims died from their wounds on Monday, media reported, citing police.
2023-07-31T11:37+0000
2023-07-31T11:38+0000
world
pakistan
death toll
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105075/42/1050754230_0:81:2916:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_8c0433028628dab5180543ceb74dcbbd.jpg
Earlier reports put the death toll at 46. A total of 83 people are receiving treatment at hospitals, the Geo TV broadcaster reported, citing Additional Inspector General of the Counter-Terrorism Department Shokat Abbas. The explosion occurred on Sunday at around 4:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) at a gathering of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party in the town of Khar, located near the Afghan border, in Pakistan’s northwestern Bajaur district. The blast killed around 40 people on the spot, leaving more than 100 injured. Police qualified the deadly blast as a terrorist attack, saying that Daesh* was responsible for it. JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehman demanded that Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and regional caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan investigate the incident. The party is one of the main allies of the prime minister's coalition government, which is preparing to participate in national elections, scheduled for November.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/floods-in-pakistan-leave-four-dead---reports-1112084014.html
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105075/42/1050754230_258:0:2659:1801_1920x0_80_0_0_14190a58e61a4bed03b3eb594adc2e98.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bombing attack, pakistan's northwestern khyber pakhtunkhwa province, victims died
bombing attack, pakistan's northwestern khyber pakhtunkhwa province, victims died

Death Toll From Suicide Bombing in Pakistan Rises to 54 - Reports

11:37 GMT 31.07.2023 (Updated: 11:38 GMT 31.07.2023)
© AP Photo / Mohammad SajjadPakistan ambulance. (File)
Pakistan ambulance. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2023
© AP Photo / Mohammad Sajjad
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from a bombing attack that rocked a political party rally in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has climbed to 54 after more victims died from their wounds on Monday, media reported, citing police.
Earlier reports put the death toll at 46. A total of 83 people are receiving treatment at hospitals, the Geo TV broadcaster reported, citing Additional Inspector General of the Counter-Terrorism Department Shokat Abbas.
The explosion occurred on Sunday at around 4:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) at a gathering of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party in the town of Khar, located near the Afghan border, in Pakistan’s northwestern Bajaur district. The blast killed around 40 people on the spot, leaving more than 100 injured.
Police qualified the deadly blast as a terrorist attack, saying that Daesh* was responsible for it.
flood victims in Jacobabad city, Southern Pakistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2023
World
Floods in Pakistan Leave Four Dead - Reports
23 July, 03:25 GMT
JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehman demanded that Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and regional caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan investigate the incident. The party is one of the main allies of the prime minister's coalition government, which is preparing to participate in national elections, scheduled for November.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала