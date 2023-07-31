https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/desantis-says-asymmetric-us-china-economic-relations-should-end-1112284821.html

DeSantis Says Asymmetric US-China Economic Relations Should End

Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis said on Monday that the unbalanced relations between the United States and China, complete with Beijing enjoying a preferential trade status, should end.

The Florida governor also noted that the United States has developed a dangerous dependence on Chinese supply chains. DeSantis also claimed US-China relations have been marred by the trade dumping, currency manipulation and espionage. US and Chinese officials have held several meetings over the last few months to address a range of issues, especially on issues pertaining to trade. President Joe Biden expects to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping soon, but no date for their talks has been announced yet.

