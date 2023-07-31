https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/desantis-says-asymmetric-us-china-economic-relations-should-end-1112284821.html
DeSantis Says Asymmetric US-China Economic Relations Should End
DeSantis Says Asymmetric US-China Economic Relations Should End
Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis said on Monday that the unbalanced relations between the United States and China, complete with Beijing enjoying a preferential trade status, should end.
2023-07-31T17:14+0000
2023-07-31T17:14+0000
2023-07-31T17:14+0000
ron desantis
us
china
us elections
economic relationship
americas
2024 us presidential election
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092077846_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_898c334f238dcbdc237230a2e4efc1f5.jpg
The Florida governor also noted that the United States has developed a dangerous dependence on Chinese supply chains. DeSantis also claimed US-China relations have been marred by the trade dumping, currency manipulation and espionage. US and Chinese officials have held several meetings over the last few months to address a range of issues, especially on issues pertaining to trade. President Joe Biden expects to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping soon, but no date for their talks has been announced yet.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/desantis-threatens-to-cut-off-trade-with-china-if-elected-president-1111787103.html
china
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092077846_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60d7ed34f16bc6c719d7b3ac355c4bf4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ron desantis, us-china trade war, us sanctions aginst china, us-china relations, us-china dialogue, restrictions on chinese goods, us-china economic relations, presidential race, presidential election, elections 2024, desantis, republicans, us elections, next us president
ron desantis, us-china trade war, us sanctions aginst china, us-china relations, us-china dialogue, restrictions on chinese goods, us-china economic relations, presidential race, presidential election, elections 2024, desantis, republicans, us elections, next us president
DeSantis Says Asymmetric US-China Economic Relations Should End
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis said on Monday that the unbalanced relations between the United States and China, complete with Beijing enjoying a preferential trade status, should end.
The Florida governor also noted that the United States has developed a dangerous dependence on Chinese supply chains.
"We have to restore the economic sovereignty of this country and take back control of our economy from China," DeSantis stated during a campaign stop in New Hampshire. "The abusive relationship, the asymmetric relationship between our two countries must come to an end. No more massive trade deficits, no more importing of goods with stolen intellectual property, no more preferential trade status."
DeSantis also claimed US-China relations have been marred by the trade dumping, currency manipulation and espionage.
US and Chinese officials have held several meetings over the last few months to address a range of issues, especially on issues pertaining to trade. President Joe Biden
expects to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping soon, but no date for their talks has been announced yet.