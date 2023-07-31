https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/majority-of-americans-believe-biden-hid-involvement-in-sons-foreign-business-deals-1112306519.html

Majority of Americans Believe Biden Hid Involvement in Son’s Foreign Business Deals

Majority of Americans Believe Biden Hid Involvement in Son’s Foreign Business Deals

A majority of likely voters in the United States believe that US President Joe Biden engaged in an illegal coverup of his involvement in the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Monday.

2023-07-31T18:31+0000

2023-07-31T18:31+0000

2023-07-31T18:31+0000

A majority of respondents, 60%, believe that Biden was very or somewhat likely engaged in an illegal coverup, the poll report said. Thirty-four percent of respondents said it is not very or not at all likely that Biden hid his involvement in his son’s business deals, the company added. The poll comes amid probes by lawmakers into potential criminal activity involving the Biden family, particularly business deals linked to Hunter Biden. Joe Biden has denied discussing foreign business deals with his son. Lawmakers are also investigating the potential weaponization of the US justice system against Biden’s political opponents. A majority of respondents, 58%, believe that Biden has weaponized the US government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to conduct oversight, the poll also found. The poll surveyed 1,027 likely US voters from July 26-27 and 30, the poll report said. The poll maintains a sampling error of plus-or-minus three percentage points with a 95% confidence level.

