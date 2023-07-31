https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/will-hunter-biden-and-devon-archer-get-last-laugh--1112274406.html

Will Hunter Biden and Devon Archer 'Get Last Laugh'?

Will Hunter Biden and Devon Archer 'Get Last Laugh'?

Back in 2018, Hunter Biden told his business associate Devon Archer that they would have "the last laugh" after the Justice Department threw out Archer's conviction.

Devon Archer, a long time business partner of Hunter Biden, is expected to testify before Congress on July 31 about President Joe Biden's apparent knowledge of his son's dealings.On the eve of the hearing, the US mainstream press released a text exchange between Devon and Hunter dated November 15, 2018 concerning Archer's conviction for his role in a conspiracy to defraud a Native American tribe. Having been convicted in June 2018 by a jury, Archer saw his conviction quickly thrown out by a federal judge in November 2018."Thank f***ing god! First good news in way too long my friend. I am so happy for you. I know its (sic) been a living hell but put it behind you now and take great steps forward," responded Hunter, referring to the DoJ as "motherf***ers".However, in 2020 the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York reinstated Devon's conviction. He was sentenced to a year and a day in prison in February 2022. Per the US press, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York on July 29 requested that the judge schedule a date for Archer to report to prison. On July 31, Devon is due to appear before the House Oversight Committee.Archer has a long record of cooperating with the Bidens. He and the younger Biden co-founded investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners in 2009 and later established BHR Partners in 2013, a joint-venture between Rosemont Seneca Partners and Chinese investment firm Bohai Capital. Both had also worked on the board of directors of Ukrainian gas firm Burisma. The timing of their business success coincided with Joe Biden's vice presidency.Between 2009 and 2014, Archer visited Hunter's father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, at least twice. Devon played golf with Biden and Hunter at least once in August 2014 in the Hamptons, just months after he and Hunter joined Burisma. All in all, Joe Biden is believed to have met at least 14 of Hunter's business associates during his vice presidential tenure.It is expected that Devon would shed some light on Joe Biden's apparent knowledge and even involvement in his son's business dealings. The elder Biden has repeatedly denied being aware of his son's financial and business activities.As per sources of independent US media, Just the News, Devon would be neither a GOP "hero" nor "Biden protector," but just a "fact witness" who would answer questions as precisely as he could. "And that makes the line of questioning and follow-ups key to the value of the interrogation," award-winning investigative journalist John Solomon highlighted in his op-ed concerning the matter.Per the journalist, House Republicans may get "a bonus in the weeks ahead if they can acquire, via subpoena, a cache of documents the FBI gathered from Archer during his 2016 arrest that are currently sitting in a digital storage firm."The House GOP's probe into the Bidens originated during the Trump presidency. In October 2020, the Republicans obtained the so-called "laptop from hell," a hard disk with a copy of all materials and documents found on Hunter's laptop abandoned in a Delaware repair shop and then handed over to the FBI. The damning documents raised questions about Joe Biden's apparent awareness of his son's business dealings. Some message exchanges even suggested that the then-vice president got hefty bonuses in various pay-to-play schemes.House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has recently assumed that the congressional Republicans may kick off an impeachment inquiry into the elder Biden based on the emerging evidence.

