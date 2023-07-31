https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/russian-nuclear-weapons-to-stay-in-belarus-unless-us-nato-quit-hostile-policy---diplomat-1112270761.html

Russian Nuclear Weapons to Stay in Belarus Unless US, NATO Quit Hostile Policy - Diplomat

Russian Nuclear Weapons to Stay in Belarus Unless US, NATO Quit Hostile Policy - Diplomat

A hypothetical withdrawal of Russian tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus could only happen if the US and NATO abandon the policy of undermining the security of Russia and Belarus, which implies a complete withdrawal of all US nuclear weapons to the territory of the United States, a senior Russian diplomat told Sputnik.

2023-07-31T05:01+0000

2023-07-31T05:01+0000

2023-07-31T05:01+0000

military

vladimir putin

belarus

russia

nato

nuclear weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107155/23/1071552345_0:72:1280:792_1920x0_80_0_0_079d70874228e0de0d7599e3a4641743.jpg

A hypothetical withdrawal of Russian tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus could only happen if the US and NATO abandon the policy of undermining the security of Russia and Belarus, which implies a complete withdrawal of all US nuclear weapons to the territory of the United States, a senior Russian diplomat told Sputnik. Polishchuk emphasized that the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is a forced containment measure, designed to ensure the security of Belarus, which has a common defense space with Russia. "In this regard, the hypothetical withdrawal of Russian tactical nuclear weapons from the territory of Belarus will be possible only if the United States and NATO abandon their destructive course of purposefully undermining the security of Russia and Belarus. This stipulates the complete withdrawal of all American nuclear weapons to the territory of the United States with the elimination of the corresponding infrastructure in Europe," Polishchuk told Sputnik. In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had transferred the first part of the nuclear warheads to Belarus and would complete the task of moving tactical nuclear weapons by the end of the year. Putin said the deployment was an element of deterrence and a signal to those thinking of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/how-russian-tactical-nuclear-weapons-ensure-belarus-national-security-1111729104.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/stationing-tactical-nuclear-weapons-in-belarus-meant-as-containment-measure---minsk-1110756931.html

belarus

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian nuclear weapons, russian tactical nuclear weapons, us nuclear weapons