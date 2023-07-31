https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/shoigu-briefed-putin-on-results-of-his-visit-to-north-korea---kremlin-1112273766.html

Shoigu Briefs Putin on Results of His Visit to North Korea

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has briefed President Vladimir Putin on results of his recent visit to North Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has briefed President Vladimir Putin on results of his recent visit to North Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. On July 25, a Russian delegation led by Shoigu arrived in North Korea on a three-day visit at the invitation of the North Korean Defense Ministry to participate in the 70th anniversary of the armistice agreement in the 1950-1953 Korean War celebrations.

