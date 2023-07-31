International
Shoigu Briefs Putin on Results of His Visit to North Korea
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has briefed President Vladimir Putin on results of his recent visit to North Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has briefed President Vladimir Putin on results of his recent visit to North Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. On July 25, a Russian delegation led by Shoigu arrived in North Korea on a three-day visit at the invitation of the North Korean Defense Ministry to participate in the 70th anniversary of the armistice agreement in the 1950-1953 Korean War celebrations.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian delegation led by Shoigu visited North Korea from July 25-27 at the invitation of the North Korean Defense Ministry to participate in the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Agreement that ended the Korean War of 1950-1953.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has briefed President Vladimir Putin on results of his recent visit to North Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Of course, the minister has already made reports, but I don't know how detailed [they are]. But, of course, such important visits are reported to the head of state immediately," Peskov told reporters.
On July 25, a Russian delegation led by Shoigu arrived in North Korea on a three-day visit at the invitation of the North Korean Defense Ministry to participate in the 70th anniversary of the armistice agreement in the 1950-1953 Korean War celebrations.
