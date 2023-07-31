https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/trump-has-three-fold-advantage-over-desantis-in-republican-presidential-race-1112278590.html

Trump Has Three-Fold Advantage Over DeSantis in Republican Presidential Race

Former US President Donald Trump enjoys three times as much support as his main competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in the Republican presidential race, according to a poll by an American newspaper and Siena College released on Monday.

Fifty-four percent of Republicans said they would vote for Trump, and 17% said they would back DeSantis. They are followed by former Vice President Mike Pence, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, each scoring 3% support. Almost 60% of Republicans over 65 years old and between 18 and 29 are ready to support Trump, while DeSantis has 9% and 15% support in those age groups, respectively. The age group where the Florida governor has the biggest backing (28%) is those aged 30-44. Trump has 41% support among the age group. While Florida has a large Latin American community, only 13% of Hispanic Americans are ready to support DeSantis, versus 68% of those who would vote for Trump. Only 37% of white people with a college degree express their support for Trump, and a quarter of them would back DeSantis. The poll among 932 potential Republican voters was conducted on July 23-27.

