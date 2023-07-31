International
Former US President Donald Trump enjoys three times as much support as his main competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in the Republican presidential race, according to a poll by an American newspaper and Siena College released on Monday.
Fifty-four percent of Republicans said they would vote for Trump, and 17% said they would back DeSantis. They are followed by former Vice President Mike Pence, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, each scoring 3% support. Almost 60% of Republicans over 65 years old and between 18 and 29 are ready to support Trump, while DeSantis has 9% and 15% support in those age groups, respectively. The age group where the Florida governor has the biggest backing (28%) is those aged 30-44. Trump has 41% support among the age group. While Florida has a large Latin American community, only 13% of Hispanic Americans are ready to support DeSantis, versus 68% of those who would vote for Trump. Only 37% of white people with a college degree express their support for Trump, and a quarter of them would back DeSantis. The poll among 932 potential Republican voters was conducted on July 23-27.
Trump Has Three-Fold Advantage Over DeSantis in Republican Presidential Race

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump enjoys three times as much support as his main competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in the Republican presidential race, according to a poll by a American newspaper and Siena College released on Monday.
Fifty-four percent of Republicans said they would vote for Trump, and 17% said they would back DeSantis. They are followed by former Vice President Mike Pence, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, each scoring 3% support.
Almost 60% of Republicans over 65 years old and between 18 and 29 are ready to support Trump, while DeSantis has 9% and 15% support in those age groups, respectively.
The age group where the Florida governor has the biggest backing (28%) is those aged 30-44. Trump has 41% support among the age group.
