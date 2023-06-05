International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/mike-pence-files-paperwork-to-run-for-us-president-1110927408.html
Mike Pence Files Paperwork to Run for US President
Mike Pence Files Paperwork to Run for US President
Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Monday submitted paperwork to run for US presidency in the 2024 election, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.
2023-06-05T15:46+0000
2023-06-05T15:46+0000
americas
mike pence
us
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090553548_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1d6452af13cced3c5036c53f81135111.jpg
Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined the Republican presidential competition in May. The Republican roster includes other popular figures, such as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and multibillionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, while multiple polls show, former US President Donald Trump remains the leader of the Republican race.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090553548_330:0:3061:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5eb15cab21d176e586e7b281c99b10aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us presidential election, mike pence
us, us presidential election, mike pence

Mike Pence Files Paperwork to Run for US President

15:46 GMT 05.06.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyFormer Vice President Mike Pence speaks about educational freedom at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Va., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about educational freedom at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Va., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Monday submitted paperwork to run for US presidency in the 2024 election, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.
Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined the Republican presidential competition in May. The Republican roster includes other popular figures, such as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and multibillionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, while multiple polls show, former US President Donald Trump remains the leader of the Republican race.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала