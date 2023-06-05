https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/mike-pence-files-paperwork-to-run-for-us-president-1110927408.html
Mike Pence Files Paperwork to Run for US President
Mike Pence Files Paperwork to Run for US President
Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Monday submitted paperwork to run for US presidency in the 2024 election, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.
2023-06-05T15:46+0000
2023-06-05T15:46+0000
2023-06-05T15:46+0000
americas
mike pence
us
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090553548_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1d6452af13cced3c5036c53f81135111.jpg
Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined the Republican presidential competition in May. The Republican roster includes other popular figures, such as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and multibillionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, while multiple polls show, former US President Donald Trump remains the leader of the Republican race.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090553548_330:0:3061:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5eb15cab21d176e586e7b281c99b10aa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, us presidential election, mike pence
us, us presidential election, mike pence
Mike Pence Files Paperwork to Run for US President
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Monday submitted paperwork to run for US presidency in the 2024 election, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.
Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined the Republican presidential competition in May. The Republican roster includes other popular figures, such as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and multibillionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, while multiple polls show, former US President Donald Trump remains the leader of the Republican race.