https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/mike-pence-files-paperwork-to-run-for-us-president-1110927408.html

Mike Pence Files Paperwork to Run for US President

Mike Pence Files Paperwork to Run for US President

Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Monday submitted paperwork to run for US presidency in the 2024 election, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.

2023-06-05T15:46+0000

2023-06-05T15:46+0000

2023-06-05T15:46+0000

americas

mike pence

us

2024 us presidential elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090553548_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1d6452af13cced3c5036c53f81135111.jpg

Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined the Republican presidential competition in May. The Republican roster includes other popular figures, such as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and multibillionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, while multiple polls show, former US President Donald Trump remains the leader of the Republican race.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, us presidential election, mike pence