https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/ukraine-lost-20824-soldiers-2227-pieces-of-equipment-during-battles-in-july---shoigu-1112274153.html

Ukraine Loses Over 20,000 Soldiers During Battles in July - Shoigu

Ukraine Loses Over 20,000 Soldiers During Battles in July - Shoigu

In July alone, Ukraine lost 20,824 soldiers and 2,227 units of various weapons, including 10 Leopard tanks, 11 Bradley BMPs and dozens of Western artillery pieces, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

2023-07-31T10:29+0000

2023-07-31T10:29+0000

2023-07-31T10:43+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

sergei shoigu

ukraine

russia

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111750689_0:146:2800:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_631982f88a65d3de2d9238fbeabbebe9.jpg

Ukraine lost 20,824 soldiers and 2,227 pieces of military equipment during battles in July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday."Over the past month, as a result of the successful activities of our troops, the losses of the enemy amounted to more than 20,800 servicemen, to be exact, 20,824 people, and 2,227 pieces of various weapons," Shoigu told military officials, adding that Kiev lost 10 Leopard tanks.He specified that among the equipment lost by Kiev were 10 Leopard tanks, 11 US Bradley BMPs, 40 US M777 artillery systems and 50 self-propelled artillery systems from Britain, the US, Germany, France and Poland.Russian armed forces are active in all directions in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine, focusing on weakening combat capabilities of Ukraine, Shoigu said.The Ukrainian troops lost 400 soldiers and 63 pieces of equipment in the Orekhove direction on July 26-27, Sergei Shoigu said.Shoigu mentioned that Russia thwarted Ukraine’s large-scale attempt to break through defense lines in this direction.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/scott-ritter-ukrainian-counteroffensive-keeps-repeating-same-insane-mistakes-1112225788.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/russian-forces-prevent-attempts-by-ukrainian-troops-to-conduct-reconnaissance-in-force-1112270352.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

leopard tanks, russian defense minister sergei shoigu, soldiers, western artillery