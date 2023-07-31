International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/ukraine-lost-20824-soldiers-2227-pieces-of-equipment-during-battles-in-july---shoigu-1112274153.html
Ukraine Loses Over 20,000 Soldiers During Battles in July - Shoigu
Ukraine Loses Over 20,000 Soldiers During Battles in July - Shoigu
In July alone, Ukraine lost 20,824 soldiers and 2,227 units of various weapons, including 10 Leopard tanks, 11 Bradley BMPs and dozens of Western artillery pieces, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.
2023-07-31T10:29+0000
2023-07-31T10:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergei shoigu
ukraine
russia
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111750689_0:146:2800:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_631982f88a65d3de2d9238fbeabbebe9.jpg
Ukraine lost 20,824 soldiers and 2,227 pieces of military equipment during battles in July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday."Over the past month, as a result of the successful activities of our troops, the losses of the enemy amounted to more than 20,800 servicemen, to be exact, 20,824 people, and 2,227 pieces of various weapons," Shoigu told military officials, adding that Kiev lost 10 Leopard tanks.He specified that among the equipment lost by Kiev were 10 Leopard tanks, 11 US Bradley BMPs, 40 US M777 artillery systems and 50 self-propelled artillery systems from Britain, the US, Germany, France and Poland.Russian armed forces are active in all directions in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine, focusing on weakening combat capabilities of Ukraine, Shoigu said.The Ukrainian troops lost 400 soldiers and 63 pieces of equipment in the Orekhove direction on July 26-27, Sergei Shoigu said.Shoigu mentioned that Russia thwarted Ukraine’s large-scale attempt to break through defense lines in this direction.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/scott-ritter-ukrainian-counteroffensive-keeps-repeating-same-insane-mistakes-1112225788.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/russian-forces-prevent-attempts-by-ukrainian-troops-to-conduct-reconnaissance-in-force-1112270352.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111750689_156:0:2645:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_1462e05f9626093f9b20ebbfcec381d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
leopard tanks, russian defense minister sergei shoigu, soldiers, western artillery
leopard tanks, russian defense minister sergei shoigu, soldiers, western artillery

Ukraine Loses Over 20,000 Soldiers During Battles in July - Shoigu

10:29 GMT 31.07.2023 (Updated: 10:43 GMT 31.07.2023)
© Sputnik / Пресс-служба Минобороны РФ / Go to the mediabank Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu
 Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2023
© Sputnik / Пресс-служба Минобороны РФ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after repeatedly delaying the campaign over a lack of military supplies from its Western donors.
Ukraine lost 20,824 soldiers and 2,227 pieces of military equipment during battles in July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.
"Over the past month, as a result of the successful activities of our troops, the losses of the enemy amounted to more than 20,800 servicemen, to be exact, 20,824 people, and 2,227 pieces of various weapons," Shoigu told military officials, adding that Kiev lost 10 Leopard tanks.
He specified that among the equipment lost by Kiev were 10 Leopard tanks, 11 US Bradley BMPs, 40 US M777 artillery systems and 50 self-propelled artillery systems from Britain, the US, Germany, France and Poland.
"It is obvious that the supplied Western weapons do not lead to successes on the battlefield, but only prolong the military conflict," the minister added.
Russian armed forces are active in all directions in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine, focusing on weakening combat capabilities of Ukraine, Shoigu said.
Leopard 2 tank damaged during training by Ukrainian forces in western Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2023
Analysis
Scott Ritter: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Keeps Repeating Same 'Insane' Mistakes
28 July, 16:39 GMT
"The joint group of forces is continuing to conduct active operations in all directions, focusing on weakening combat capabilities of the enemy," the minister said at a meeting with the defense ministry's leadership.
The Ukrainian troops lost 400 soldiers and 63 pieces of equipment in the Orekhove direction on July 26-27, Sergei Shoigu said.
Shoigu mentioned that Russia thwarted Ukraine’s large-scale attempt to break through defense lines in this direction.
"Only in two days, July 26-27, in the area of ​​the village of Rabotyne, more than 400 Ukrainian military personnel, 31 tanks, including three German Leopards, two French [tanks], and 32 armored combat vehicles were destroyed. A total of 63 armored vehicles [were destroyed]," Shoigu said at a defense meeting.
Multi-purpose Mi-8 helicopters at the strategic command and staff at the 'Vostok 2022' military maneuvers at the Sergeevsky training ground - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Prevent Attempts by Ukrainian Troops to Conduct Reconnaissance-in-Force
03:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала