US House Oversight Panel: Testimony Proves Biden Lied About Ties to Hunter's Business

Former friend and business associate of Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, confirmed to lawmakers that then-US Vice President Joe Biden was involved in his son’s foreign business deals via phone calls and dinners.

“Archer’s testimony confirms Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved,” the House Oversight Committee said in a statement. Then-Vice President Joe Biden joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone more than 20 times, the statement said. Earlier Monday, Congressman Dan Goldman said that there is no indication Joe Biden was aware of which parties may have been on the other end of the calls and denied any connection between the president and his son’s business deals. The executives placed “constant pressure” on Hunter Biden to get help from the US government to resolve corruption investigations into the company by then-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin, the statement said. Hunter Biden and two Burisma executives “called [Washington,] DC” to discuss the matter, according to Archer’s testimony. The call raises concerns that Hunter Biden may have violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the statement added. Moreover, then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden dined with the wife of the former mayor of Moscow, Elena Baturina, in 2014, the statement said. The Biden administration has “notably” not included Baturina in public sanctions, the statement said. Joe Biden has previously denied ever discussing foreign business deals with his son.

