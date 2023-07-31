https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/us-orders-tech-support-for-abrams-tanks-used-by-ukraine---pentagon-1112310895.html

US Orders Tech Support for Abrams Tanks Used by Ukraine - Pentagon

US Orders Tech Support for Abrams Tanks Used by Ukraine - Pentagon

The US Army has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems an almost $34 million contract extension to provide technical support for Abrams Main Battle Tanks including those provided to Ukraine.

"General Dynamics Land Systems [of] Sterling Heights, Michigan was awarded a $33,845,103 modification ...contract for Abrams system technical support," the release said on Monday. Work on the technical support program will be performed in Sterling Heights in the US state of Michigan over the next 17 months with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2024, the release said. "Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army; research, development, test, and evaluation, Army; and Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds in the amount of $33,845,102 were obligated at the time of the award," the Defense Department said. Work on the support program will be overseen by the US Army Contracting Command based in Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, the release added.The latest comes as US media earlier reported that Abrams tanks were expected to arrive in Ukraine in September, after spending a month in refurbishment in nearby Germany. An estimated 31 tanks are due to be forked over once training for Ukrainian troops and refurbishment procedures are beingPrior to the latest report, the Biden White House had only earlier detailed that the Abrams tanks would arrive in Ukraine later in the year, around the fall months.

