Watch Russian Forces Wipe Out Observation Post in Special Op Zone
The Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson witnessed Russian airborne infantry destroying a Ukrainian lookout point in a deserted house on the left bank of the Dnepr River from where the Kiev regime was adjusting fire.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows a mobile group of Russian paratroopers from Novorossiysk riding a buggy vehicle equipped with a Kornet anti-tank missile system decimating a Ukrainian position. The Russian military unit received the location of the enemy and moved quickly to the specified area to wipe out the target.The Kornet anti-tank missile system has proven extremely effective in the special operation due to its impressive characteristic of remote guidance, which saves the lives of Russian soldiers who can control the missile launch 50 meters away from the launch site.Meanwhile, paratroopers from Stavropol successfully are seen carrying out operations in the Zaporozhye Region using all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) equipped with an AGS-17 Plamya (Flame) automatic grenade launcher, ensuring fire support for Russian assault groups.
