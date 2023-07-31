https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/watch-russian-forces-wipe-out-observation-post-in-special-op-zone-1112277447.html

Watch Russian Forces Wipe Out Observation Post in Special Op Zone

Watch Russian Forces Wipe Out Observation Post in Special Op Zone

The Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson witnessed Russian airborne infantry destroying a Ukrainian lookout point in a deserted house on the left bank of the Dnepr River from where the Kiev regime was adjusting fire.

2023-07-31T16:02+0000

2023-07-31T16:02+0000

2023-07-31T16:02+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

russian armed forces

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112277533_3:0:1091:612_1920x0_80_0_0_34bddb148d2f9cb615d46b777833405c.jpg

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows a mobile group of Russian paratroopers from Novorossiysk riding a buggy vehicle equipped with a Kornet anti-tank missile system decimating a Ukrainian position. The Russian military unit received the location of the enemy and moved quickly to the specified area to wipe out the target.The Kornet anti-tank missile system has proven extremely effective in the special operation due to its impressive characteristic of remote guidance, which saves the lives of Russian soldiers who can control the missile launch 50 meters away from the launch site.Meanwhile, paratroopers from Stavropol successfully are seen carrying out operations in the Zaporozhye Region using all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) equipped with an AGS-17 Plamya (Flame) automatic grenade launcher, ensuring fire support for Russian assault groups.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Airborne infantry wipes out enemy in Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions Airborne infantry wipes out enemy in Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions 2023-07-31T16:02+0000 true PT0M54S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kornet anti-tank missile, russian paratroopers, russian airborne forces, russian military, russian ministry of defense, russian infantry