Watch Russia's Giatsint-B Howitzer Crush Ukrainian Tank
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage showing Giatsint-B howitzer destroying a moving Ukrainian tank with a direct hit.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage showing a Giatsint-B howitzer obliterating a Ukrainian tank in motion with a direct strike.The Giatsint-B is designed to excel in both offensive and defensive operations. Its rugged construction allows for rapid deployment across numerous types of terrain, and in any situation.The howitzer is mounted on a tracked chassis, which makes it possible to move across rough terrain and travel at speeds of up to 50km/h along roads.
06:02 GMT 31.07.2023 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 31.07.2023)
The Giatsint-B is a 152 mm heavy howitzer that has a range of approximately 30 kilometers. The weapon can fire a variety of ammunition types, including high explosive, fragmentation, and incendiary rounds. The Giatsint-B is known for its high rate of fire, accuracy, and destructive power.
The Giatsint-B is designed to excel in both offensive and defensive operations. Its rugged construction allows for rapid deployment across numerous types of terrain, and in any situation.
The howitzer
is mounted on a tracked chassis, which makes it possible to move across rough terrain and travel at speeds of up to 50km/h along roads.