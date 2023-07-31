https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/watch-russias-giatsint-b-howitzer-crush-ukrainian-tank-1112270508.html

Watch Russia's Giatsint-B Howitzer Crush Ukrainian Tank

Watch Russia's Giatsint-B Howitzer Crush Ukrainian Tank

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage showing Giatsint-B howitzer destroying a moving Ukrainian tank with a direct hit.

2023-07-31T06:02+0000

2023-07-31T06:02+0000

2023-07-31T06:19+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukraine

russia

tank

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112271389_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5bf707b8b9b44eb065713ad3e0716d6a.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage showing a Giatsint-B howitzer obliterating a Ukrainian tank in motion with a direct strike.The Giatsint-B is designed to excel in both offensive and defensive operations. Its rugged construction allows for rapid deployment across numerous types of terrain, and in any situation.The howitzer is mounted on a tracked chassis, which makes it possible to move across rough terrain and travel at speeds of up to 50km/h along roads.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Giatsint-B howitzer takes out moving Ukrainian tank with direct hit Giatsint-B howitzer takes out moving Ukrainian tank with direct hit 2023-07-31T06:02+0000 true PT0M15S

Giatsint-B howitzer takes out moving Ukrainian tank with direct hit Giatsint-B howitzer takes out moving Ukrainian tank with direct hit 2023-07-31T06:02+0000 true PT0M15S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian giatsint-b howitzer, ukrainian tank