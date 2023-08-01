https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/biden-re-election-efforts-highlight-the-failure-of-us-political-system-1112309435.html

Biden Re-Election Efforts Highlight the Failure of US Political System

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Natalia Marques, writer and organizer from New York City to discuss the tentative agreement between UPS and Teamsters workers and why the gains for workers included in it are historic, how organizing within the Teamsters ultimately led to this agreement and how organizing among workers forced UPS to make concessions, and what is next for the Teamsters as the union may set its sights on Amazon as the next front in the labor struggle.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University and an activist with the organization Pivot to Peace and author of the new book, “China's Revolution and the Quest for a Socialist Future” available at 1804 Books to discuss a new package of military aid being sent to Taiwan by the US and how it fits into the US campaign of provocation on the island, how US hostility toward China fits into the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and how upcoming elections in Taiwan may present a crucial moment for the path forward on the island.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Patrick Jordan, National Co-Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice to discuss a recent hearing by the House Foreign Affairs Committee examining the political situation in Colombia and equating the government of Gustavo Petro to socialism, how the Biden administration has also been involved with attempts to delegitimize the Petro administration, and how US military aid and its use against social movement leaders in Colombia demonstrate why the US is not interested in peace in Colombia.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss recently released films and TV series and how they convey how political meaning can be disseminated through media, the ongoing heat wave in the US and Joe Biden’s failure to name fossil fuels as one of the reasons behind it, and why the Biden re-election campaign’s support among its most important bases should not be taken for granted.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

