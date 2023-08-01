https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/fitch-downgrades-us-credit-rating-over-anticipated-fiscal-deterioration-1112331768.html
Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating Over Anticipated 'Fiscal Deterioration'
Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating Over Anticipated 'Fiscal Deterioration'
For the second time, international credit rating agency Fitch has downgraded the US federal government's credit rating, citing dismal economic expectations. 01.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-01T21:32+0000
2023-08-01T21:32+0000
2023-08-01T21:40+0000
economy
fitch ratings
downgrade
us
credit rating
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101674/31/1016743135_0:320:6144:3776_1920x0_80_0_0_6e3aa09d62eee35869b38b871e921324.jpg
On Tuesday, Fitch said it was downgrading the federal government's credit rating from AAA to AA+ based on "expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years."The last time the US' credit rating was downgraded was in 2011, following a budget showdown that came within hours of the government defaulting on its debts. Likewise, Tuesday's rating comes after another showdown over the debt ceiling that risked a default. A deal to raise the ceiling and allow further funds to be paid out came within days of a default and amid months of dire warnings by the US Treasury.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101674/31/1016743135_342:0:5803:4096_1920x0_80_0_0_304a24cd50e949bf865b294e55e4e967.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
fitch ratings, downgrade, us, credit rating
fitch ratings, downgrade, us, credit rating
Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating Over Anticipated 'Fiscal Deterioration'
21:32 GMT 01.08.2023 (Updated: 21:40 GMT 01.08.2023)
Being updated
For the second time, international credit rating agency Fitch has downgraded the US federal government's credit rating, citing dismal economic expectations.
On Tuesday, Fitch said it was downgrading the federal government's credit rating from AAA to AA+ based on "expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years."
The last time the US' credit rating was downgraded was in 2011, following a budget showdown that came within hours of the government defaulting on its debts.
Likewise, Tuesday's rating comes after another showdown over the debt ceiling that risked a default. A deal to raise the ceiling and allow further funds to be paid out came within days of a default and amid months of dire warnings by the US Treasury.