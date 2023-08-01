https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/fitch-downgrades-us-credit-rating-over-anticipated-fiscal-deterioration-1112331768.html

Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating Over Anticipated 'Fiscal Deterioration'

For the second time, international credit rating agency Fitch has downgraded the US federal government's credit rating, citing dismal economic expectations. 01.08.2023, Sputnik International

On Tuesday, Fitch said it was downgrading the federal government's credit rating from AAA to AA+ based on "expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years."The last time the US' credit rating was downgraded was in 2011, following a budget showdown that came within hours of the government defaulting on its debts. Likewise, Tuesday's rating comes after another showdown over the debt ceiling that risked a default. A deal to raise the ceiling and allow further funds to be paid out came within days of a default and amid months of dire warnings by the US Treasury.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

