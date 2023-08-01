International
France to Start Evacuating Nationals From Niger on August 1
France to Start Evacuating Nationals From Niger on August 1
France will start evacuating its citizens and other European nationals from Niger on August 1, the country's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after protests near the French embassy in Niamey.
"In view of the situation in Niamey, the violence that took place against our embassy the day before yesterday, and the closure of airspace which has left our compatriots unable to leave the country by their own means, France is preparing the evacuation of its nationals and those European nationals who would like to leave the country. The evacuation will begin today," the ministry said in a statement. On Sunday, thousands of supporters of the military takeover in Niger took to the streets across the country to protest against actions of France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Among other locations, activists gathered in front of France's embassy in the country's capital of Niamey. Protesters were reported chanting slogans against former colonial ruler France and ECOWAS. President of France Emmanuel Macron said that Paris would respond "immediately" to any violence against French people in Niger and would "not tolerate any attack on France and its interests." Last Wednesday, Niger's presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader. France's foreign ministry said that Macron had spoken to Bazoum on Friday and that Paris continued to recognize him as the only legitimate leader of the African country. On Saturday, France suspended all financial aid to Niger until constitutional order is restored. On the next day, ECOWAS gave Niger's military takeover leaders one week to reinstate the detained president to power saying that it could use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the country.
10:41 GMT 01.08.2023
Supporters of the Nigerien defence and security forces gather during a demonstration outside the national assembly in Niamey on July 27, 2023
Supporters of the Nigerien defence and security forces gather during a demonstration outside the national assembly in Niamey on July 27, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2023
© AFP 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France will start evacuating its citizens and other European nationals from Niger on August 1, the country's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after protests near the French embassy in Niamey.
"In view of the situation in Niamey, the violence that took place against our embassy the day before yesterday, and the closure of airspace which has left our compatriots unable to leave the country by their own means, France is preparing the evacuation of its nationals and those European nationals who would like to leave the country. The evacuation will begin today," the ministry said in a statement.
On Sunday, thousands of supporters of the military takeover in Niger took to the streets across the country to protest against actions of France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Among other locations, activists gathered in front of France's embassy in the country's capital of Niamey. Protesters were reported chanting slogans against former colonial ruler France and ECOWAS. President of France Emmanuel Macron said that Paris would respond "immediately" to any violence against French people in Niger and would "not tolerate any attack on France and its interests."
Last Wednesday, Niger's presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader. France's foreign ministry said that Macron had spoken to Bazoum on Friday and that Paris continued to recognize him as the only legitimate leader of the African country. On Saturday, France suspended all financial aid to Niger until constitutional order is restored. On the next day, ECOWAS gave Niger's military takeover leaders one week to reinstate the detained president to power saying that it could use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the country.
