https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/musks-new-x-sign-removed-from-hq-after-residents-file-multiple-complaints--1112312305.html
Musk's New ‘X’ Sign Removed From HQ After Residents File Multiple Complaints
Musk's New ‘X’ Sign Removed From HQ After Residents File Multiple Complaints
The sign was taken down just three days after it was initially installed after complaints were made of it "strobing" into people's apartment windows throughout the night.
2023-08-01T03:39+0000
2023-08-01T03:39+0000
2023-08-01T03:39+0000
americas
twitter
elon musk
san francisco
san francisco
science & tech
tech giants
tech companies
big tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109375196_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_af8506b3c7e71e815539013eaf0e9619.jpg
The new "X" sign installed on the roof of the former Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, was removed early Monday, just three days after it was initially installed.The sudden redesign was pulled down after the company reportedly received some two dozen complaints from the area residents who said the bright new signage was flashing at night. Patrick Hannan, a spokesperson with the Department of Building Inspection, said that an inspector tried to get onto the building’s roof following the complaints, but was denied access twice.One reporter took to Twitter to point out that the sign was “strobing” throughout the night, into the windows of a nearby home.City officials are now investigating the sign’s installation, explaining that erecting a sign on top of a building requires a permit for both design and safety reasons. The building's owners will also be billed for permit fees for both the installation and removal of the sign, as well as to cover the cost of the city’s investigation.The company appeared to botch the safety of removing their original blue bird sign as well when, last Monday, they reportedly failed to secure proper permits and cordon off the sidewalk which is required to ensure pedestrian safety.Recently, company owner and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said that the Twitter-turned-X headquarters will stay in San Francisco despite “many” having offered “rich incentives” for the company to move its headquarters out of the city. “San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend," Musk tweeted Saturday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/musk-says-twitter-headquarters-will-not-move-out-of-san-francisco-1112252263.html
americas
san francisco
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109375196_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9c1ff5eeee2f971b428a67d457ea073.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
twitter, x, elon musk, tech companies, big tech, san francisco, science and technology
twitter, x, elon musk, tech companies, big tech, san francisco, science and technology
Musk's New ‘X’ Sign Removed From HQ After Residents File Multiple Complaints
Signage at the "X" headquarters recently became a hot issue for many residents in the city - including city workers - after the recent company rebrand ran into marketing hurdles over a failure to obtain required permits.
The new "X" sign installed on the roof of the former Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, was removed early Monday, just three days after it was initially installed.
The sudden redesign was pulled down after the company reportedly received some two dozen complaints from the area residents who said the bright new signage was flashing at night.
Patrick Hannan, a spokesperson with the Department of Building Inspection, said that an inspector tried to get onto the building’s roof following the complaints, but was denied access twice.
One reporter took to Twitter to point out that the sign was “strobing” throughout the night, into the windows of a nearby home.
“I feel like if I was a person who’s maybe epileptic or had a sensitivity to bright lights and strobes it would be a major problem to live here, for now it’s just an irritant,” said one journalist, who took a video of the irritating sign which then went viral.
City officials are now investigating the sign’s installation, explaining that erecting a sign on top of a building requires a permit for both design and safety reasons. The building's owners will also be billed for permit fees for both the installation and removal of the sign, as well as to cover the cost of the city’s investigation.
The company appeared to botch the safety of removing their original blue bird sign as well when, last Monday, they reportedly failed to secure proper permits and cordon off the sidewalk which is required to ensure pedestrian safety.
Recently, company owner and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said that the Twitter-turned-X headquarters will stay in San Francisco despite “many” having offered “rich incentives” for the company to move its headquarters out of the city. “San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend," Musk tweeted Saturday.