Britain's pubs have been dealt a series of financial blows in recent years from the COVID-19 lockdowns, soaring energy bills and rising grain prices caused by sanctions on Russia driving up the price of beer and whiskey.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been heckled while pulling pints at a beer festival in London.Sunak was helping out behind the bar at the annual Great British Beer Festival, organised by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), at the Olympia exhibition centre in West London on Tuesday.Tuesday was also the day a shake-up of alcohol duty by Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt came into force, which will see tipples taxed based on their individual strength rather than in broad classes of beer, wines and spirits as before.That will see the supermarket price of a bottle of wine rise by 53 pence once VAT is factored in, while putting more than £1 on a bottle of sherry, £1.50 on port and 90 pence on a bottle of spirits such as gin or vodka. The alcohol duty change also includes an 11p per pint cut in duty on draught beer as a boost to struggling pubs and bars. CAMRA champions traditional draught ales and campaigns to save pubs from closure.The heckler later identified himself as Rudi Keyser, the landlord of a pub in Wimbledon, in a radio interview from the festival. He said he wanted to point out to the PM "the irony that he's at this fantastic beer festival today talking about beer relief when alcohol duty goes up today."Keyser told reporters that the tax re-jig was "robbing Peter to pay Paul." "Across the board, it's all going up," the landlord said. "I can tell you from my side now in the trade, the consumer is going to see an increase."
Publican Protest: British PM Heckled Over Alcohol Tax at Beer Festival

Britain's pubs have been dealt a series of financial blows in recent years from the COVID-19 lockdowns, soaring energy bills and rising grain prices caused by sanctions on Russia driving up the price of beer and whiskey.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been heckled while pulling pints at a beer festival in London.
Sunak was helping out behind the bar at the annual Great British Beer Festival, organised by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), at the Olympia exhibition centre in West London on Tuesday.
Sunak was serving Black Dub stout from the Wensleydale Brewery in his parliamentary seat of Richmond in northwest Yorkshire when a man shouted: "Prime Minister, oh the irony that you're raising alcohol duty on the day that you're pulling a pint."
Tuesday was also the day a shake-up of alcohol duty by Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt came into force, which will see tipples taxed based on their individual strength rather than in broad classes of beer, wines and spirits as before.
That will see the supermarket price of a bottle of wine rise by 53 pence once VAT is factored in, while putting more than £1 on a bottle of sherry, £1.50 on port and 90 pence on a bottle of spirits such as gin or vodka.
The alcohol duty change also includes an 11p per pint cut in duty on draught beer as a boost to struggling pubs and bars. CAMRA champions traditional draught ales and campaigns to save pubs from closure.
The heckler later identified himself as Rudi Keyser, the landlord of a pub in Wimbledon, in a radio interview from the festival.
"He should've stayed away," Keyser said of Sunak. "All they politicians should've stayed away, and they should actually go back to their constituencies and do a day's work, rather being on this PR train."
He said he wanted to point out to the PM "the irony that he's at this fantastic beer festival today talking about beer relief when alcohol duty goes up today."
Keyser told reporters that the tax re-jig was "robbing Peter to pay Paul."
"Across the board, it's all going up," the landlord said. "I can tell you from my side now in the trade, the consumer is going to see an increase."
