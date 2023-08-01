https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/russia-and-africa-share-historical-anti-imperialist-struggle-neocons-pump-weapons-into-taiwan-1112311510.html

Russia and Africa Share Historical Anti-Imperialist Struggle; Neocons Pump Weapons Into Taiwan

Russia and Africa Share Historical Anti-Imperialist Struggle; Neocons Pump Weapons Into Taiwan

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukraine suffered massive losses during its Western-sponsored July offensive. Also, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has returned from North Korea, and a missile strike was launched against Zelensky's hometown.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the collective anti-imperialist struggle of Africa and Russia. The leaders of Africa and the Russian Federation shared stories of their collective struggles against European and US colonialism as they hatched plans to launch a fair world order.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss tensions in the Pacific. The US is providing more weapons to Taiwan, and the Solomon Islands have become a flashpoint in the Pacific.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the Uhuru movement and the Russian Federation's history in the Global South. The FBI is attacking the free speech rights of the Uhuru movement, and the Russian Federation has a unique relationship with the Global South.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A heat wave has turned Gaza homes into ovens. Also, the US, Saudi, and Israeli alliance is struggling and may fall apart partially due to Israel's brutal crackdown on the Palestinians.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss NATO. Scott Ritter writes about the dysfunction of the Atlantic military alliance and how the Vilnius summit exposed the weakness of the NATO coalition.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Latin America. Venezuela protests Juan Guaido's attempt to auction off Citgo. Also, we discuss the ongoing coup in Peru.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the media. Antony Blinken has made it clear that the US will not back down from the prosecution of Julian Assange. Also, the West is fighting a war with slogans and advertising as the war material runs out.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

