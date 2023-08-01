https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/russia-repulses-ukrainian-drone-boat-attacks-targeting-black-sea-fleet-warships-1112312823.html

Russia Repulses Ukrainian Drone Boat Attacks Targeting Black Sea Fleet Warships

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian armed forces launched an unmanned boat attack on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian armed forces launched an unmanned boat attack on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The ministry added that "the Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov ships of the Black Sea Fleet continue to carry out their assigned tasks". On July 25, the Russian Defense Ministry reported an unsuccessful attempt by the Ukrainian forces to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov with two high-speed unmanned boats. The ship repulsed the attack and destroyed both boats.

