- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Repulses Ukrainian Drone Boat Attacks Targeting Black Sea Fleet Warships
Russia Repulses Ukrainian Drone Boat Attacks Targeting Black Sea Fleet Warships
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian armed forces launched an unmanned boat attack on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian armed forces launched an unmanned boat attack on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The ministry added that "the Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov ships of the Black Sea Fleet continue to carry out their assigned tasks". On July 25, the Russian Defense Ministry reported an unsuccessful attempt by the Ukrainian forces to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov with two high-speed unmanned boats. The ship repulsed the attack and destroyed both boats.
ukrainian armed forces, unmanned boat attack, black sea fleet
04:55 GMT 01.08.2023 (Updated: 05:13 GMT 01.08.2023)
