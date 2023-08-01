https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/russia-repulses-ukrainian-drone-boat-attacks-targeting-black-sea-fleet-warships-1112312823.html
Russia Repulses Ukrainian Drone Boat Attacks Targeting Black Sea Fleet Warships
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian armed forces launched an unmanned boat attack on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2023-08-01T04:55+0000
2023-08-01T04:55+0000
2023-08-01T05:13+0000
Russia Repulses Ukrainian Drone Boat Attacks Targeting Black Sea Fleet Warships
04:55 GMT 01.08.2023 (Updated: 05:13 GMT 01.08.2023)
Earlier, Russia's patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" repelled an attack of two Ukrainian drone boats, with no member of the ship crew injured as a result of the attempted attack.
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian armed forces launched an unmanned boat attack on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"This night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt to attack, with three sea unmanned motorboats, the Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov patrol ships of the Black Sea Fleet, performing tasks to control navigation in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 340 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol... All three unmanned boats of the enemy were destroyed by... Russian fire," the ministry said.
The ministry added that "the Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov ships of the Black Sea Fleet continue to carry out their assigned tasks".
On July 25, the Russian Defense Ministry reported an unsuccessful attempt by the Ukrainian forces
to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov with two high-speed unmanned boats. The ship repulsed the attack and destroyed both boats.