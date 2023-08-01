https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/russian-forces-strike-down-several-ukrainian-drones-in-moscow---defense-ministry-1112311977.html

Russian Forces Strike Down Several Ukrainian Drones in Moscow - Defense Ministry

Several drones deployed by Ukrainian forces in the Moscow region were downed during the early morning hours of Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed.

The ministry detailed in a statement that two Ukrainian drones were destroyed by Russian air defenses after officials were able to foil an attack. It was further noted one drone suppressed by Russian electronic warfare systems had lost control and crashed into a non-residential building in the Moscow-City business center.Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin had earlier stated that several drones were shot down by air defenses while trying to fly through to the Russian capital, noting the drone that hit a building had damaged its facade. Incidentally it was a building that had been struck prior in recent attacks.The latest incident did not cause any casualties. "Windows were smashed on an area of 150 square meters. There is no information about casualties," the mayor has said.Earlier Sunday, Sobyanin said Ukrainian drones hit at night the facades of two office towers in Moscow-City, slightly damaging them. No casualties were reported. At the time, it was also reported that Ukraine had attempted a strike against Crimea but that all 25 drones used in the attack were downed.

