Ukraine Tried to Attack Moscow Using Drones, Russian Defense Ministry Confirms

On Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin added that Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian capital overnight, damaging the facades of two office towers in the Moscow-City business center; there were no casualties.

"On the morning of July 30, an attempt of a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime using unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted. One Ukrainian UAV was destroyed in the air by air defense over the territory of the Odintsovsky District of the Moscow region. Two more drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of the Moscow-City non-residential building complex," the ministry said. Earlier on Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian capital overnight, damaging the facades of two office towers in the Moscow-City business center; there were no casualties.

