Sweden to Tighten Internal Border Controls After Quran-Burning Acts

The Swedish authorities will tighten internal border controls amid deteriorating security following recent Quran-burning incidents in Stockholm, Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said on Tuesday.
"This means that the police will have an increased opportunity to carry out body searches, search vehicles and ID documents. The aim is to strengthen the police's work and prevent threats to internal security," Strommer was quoted as saying at a briefing by the Sweden Posts news portal. People with weak ties to Sweden should not be able to enter the country to commit crimes or to act in conflict with Swedish security interests, Kristersson added. The final decision on the issue will be made on August 3, the news portal said. Last Sunday, Kristersson said that Sweden was facing its most serious security situation since World War II. Last week, the Swedish Security Service said that the recent Quran burnings in Stockholm had a negative impact on the country's security. Several Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Sweden and Denmark in recent weeks. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to give them notes of protest.
13:50 GMT 01.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swedish authorities will tighten internal border controls amid deteriorating security following recent Quran-burning incidents in Stockholm, Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said on Tuesday.
"This means that the police will have an increased opportunity to carry out body searches, search vehicles and ID documents. The aim is to strengthen the police's work and prevent threats to internal security," Strommer was quoted as saying at a briefing by the Sweden Posts news portal.
People with weak ties to Sweden should not be able to enter the country to commit crimes or to act in conflict with Swedish security interests, Kristersson added.
The final decision on the issue will be made on August 3, the news portal said.
Last Sunday, Kristersson said that Sweden was facing its most serious security situation since World War II. Last week, the Swedish Security Service said that the recent Quran burnings in Stockholm had a negative impact on the country's security.
Several Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Sweden and Denmark in recent weeks. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to give them notes of protest.
