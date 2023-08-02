https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/hold-the-hairspray-1112334037.html
Hold the Hairspray
The PAC paid the former first lady’s stylist, a total of $108,000 in the first six months of 2023, that brings the total that the PAC has given stylist Hervé Pierre Braillard to more than $260,000, since the beginning of 2022.
2023-08-02T01:33+0000
A political action committee or “super PAC” for former President Donald Trump, paid the former first lady’s stylist a total of $108,000 in the first six months of 2023, according to filings released by the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The figure brings the total dollar amount given to stylist Hervé Pierre Braillard by the super PAC to more than $260,000 since the start of 2022. Incidentally, the massive payment to Pierre was marked down as “strategy consulting.”“Mr. Pierre is a world-renowned artist. His work extends to many different fields, not just fashion design. His expertise is utilized for special projects and events,” a spokesperson for the fashion designer explained in August of last year when news of large payments to the stylist first broke.However, some critics have been quick to point out Melania’s absence from the public eye amid her husband’s ongoing legal troubles, even as the former president continues his campaign for the US 2024 presidential election.The filings also show that the PAC has spent about $40 million on the former president’s legal fees during the first half of the year, which will undoubtedly continue to rise, with news breaking on Tuesday of Trump's third indictment.
01:31 GMT 02.08.2023
