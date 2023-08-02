https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/moscow-ready-to-return-to-grain-deal-after-conditions-concerning-it-are-fulfilled---kremlin-1112333878.html

Moscow Ready to Return to Grain Deal After Conditions Concerning It Are Fulfilled - Kremlin

Moscow Ready to Return to Grain Deal After Conditions Concerning It Are Fulfilled - Kremlin

Moscow is prepared to return to the grain deal as soon as the conditions concerning Russia are fulfilled, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the United States has seen signs that Russia is "interested in returning to discussions" on the grain deal. Commenting on whether the situation has changed and Moscow's preparedness to return to negotiations on the resumption of the deal, Peskov indicated that the possibility was in the cards so long as Russia's conditions were met by global leaders.Peskov's comments come days after Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined during a recent government meeting that Russia "showed simply miracles of endurance and patience, tolerance" when it came to meeting the requirements of the grain deal. However, as Russia's efforts weren't without issue, the president underscored Western figures continuously "undermined" and "wronged" the agreement by using the deal to "politically blackmail" nations.

