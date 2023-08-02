Moscow Ready to Return to Grain Deal After Conditions Concerning It Are Fulfilled - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is prepared to return to the grain deal as soon as the conditions concerning Russia are fulfilled, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.
Earlier Tuesday, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the United States has seen signs that Russia is "interested in returning to discussions" on the grain deal.
Commenting on whether the situation has changed and Moscow's preparedness to return to negotiations on the resumption of the deal, Peskov indicated that the possibility was in the cards so long as Russia's conditions were met by global leaders.
"Moscow is ready to immediately return to the grain deal, Peskov said. "But this will take place only after the conditions concerning Russia are fulfilled."
Peskov's comments come days after Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined during a recent government meeting that Russia "showed simply miracles of endurance and patience, tolerance" when it came to meeting the requirements of the grain deal.
However, as Russia's efforts weren't without issue, the president underscored Western figures continuously "undermined" and "wronged" the agreement by using the deal to "politically blackmail" nations.
In July 2022, Russia, Turkiye, and the United Nations came to the agreement that established a humanitarian corridor for ships that allowed the passage of food and fertilizer exports.
However, the understanding later unraveled over various factors, including the failure to produce sanctions relief, loan guarantees and the fact that grain exports failed to reach countries in need.
Due to the unmet conditions, the deal was ultimately allowed to expire on July 18.