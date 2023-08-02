Niger Halts Gold and Uranium to France; Hunter Biden's Partner Talks; US Plots Haiti Invasion

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/niger-halts-gold-and-uranium-to-france-hunter-bidens-partner-talks-us-plots-haiti-invasion-1112333559.html

The new government of Niger has halted Uranium and Gold shipments to France and has told the US to spend its aid money on its own impoverished, homeless citizens.

Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss Africa. The new government of Niger has halted Uranium and Gold shipments to France and has told the US to spend its aid money on its own impoverished, homeless citizens.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Kiev says that it will start talks with the US regarding security guarantees. Also, Moscow is retaliating for the latest Ukrainian drone attacks on civilian targets.Sabrina Salvati, host of the Sabby Sabs podcast and co-host of the Revolutionary Blackout Network, joins us to discuss Biden-gate. Hunter Biden's business partner testified that the president actively participated in his son's business calls to sell the Biden "brand" to potential business partners.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. The US is placing missiles on the islands surrounding China. Also, Myanmar is holding off on elections, and some charges have been dropped against the former president, who was thought to be a Western puppet.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss The Middle East. France prepares to evacuate its citizens from Niger as war clouds gather in West Africa. Also, Israel has expanded its arsenal of apartheid laws.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, joins us to discuss economics. Capitalism is leaving the US in search of ever-greater profits. Also, France faces an economic nightmare as their colonial machinations in West Africa collapse.Kweku Lamumba, the former co-chair of the Atlanta Green party and the coordinator of KOSSA, joins us to discuss Haiti. President Biden looks to use the UN as a vessel for a military attack on Haiti. Also, Secretary Blinken supports a military attack on Niger.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss the neocon agenda. The geopolitical chessboard is shifting against the US empire. Also, the leadership in Washington is now made up of over-the-hill psychopaths.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

