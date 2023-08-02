International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/russia-calls-against-deterioration-of-situation-in-niger-1112339789.html
Russia Calls Against Deterioration of Situation in Niger
Russia Calls Against Deterioration of Situation in Niger
Russia believes it is important to avoid further deterioration of situation in Niger, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow calls for dialogue between the sides of the conflict.
2023-08-02T09:33+0000
2023-08-02T09:33+0000
africa
niger
russia
foreign ministry
maria zakharova
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107735227_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_555628a3f558c262a2943e6cab57de03.jpg
“We consider it extremely important to prevent further degradation of the situation in the country, we believe it is urgent to organize a national dialogue to restore civil peace, ensure law and order,” Zakharova told a briefing. The spokeswoman added that a threat of use of external force against Niger will not add to conflict resolution. “When looking for ways to resolve the conflict in Niger, we continue to proceed from the principle that African problems require African solutions. We expect that efforts will be made through the African Union and sub-regional organizations,” Zakharova said.Last week, Niger's presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/niger-military-takover-guide-to-what-happened-1112338330.html
africa
niger
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107735227_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95cc798c4835e2bb2083881995bb3b50.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
situation in niger, against deterioration, sides of the conflict
situation in niger, against deterioration, sides of the conflict

Russia Calls Against Deterioration of Situation in Niger

09:33 GMT 02.08.2023
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2023
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia believes it is important to avoid further deterioration of situation in Niger, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow calls for dialogue between the sides of the conflict.
“We consider it extremely important to prevent further degradation of the situation in the country, we believe it is urgent to organize a national dialogue to restore civil peace, ensure law and order,” Zakharova told a briefing.
The spokeswoman added that a threat of use of external force against Niger will not add to conflict resolution.
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2023
Sputnik Explains
Niger Military Takover: Guide to What Happened
08:15 GMT
“When looking for ways to resolve the conflict in Niger, we continue to proceed from the principle that African problems require African solutions. We expect that efforts will be made through the African Union and sub-regional organizations,” Zakharova said.
Last week, Niger's presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала